Ask Gulf News: Do you need your own tenancy contract in Dubai shared housing?

According to the mentioned law, the lessor should ensure that the terms of the tenancy or management agreement comply with the conditions and requirements of the relevant permit, hand over the allocated space to the occupant on the date agreed in the tenancy agreement, and allow the occupant to use the space throughout the agreed term and in accordance with the agreed conditions. The allocated space must also be suitable for its intended use and purpose. On the other hand, the occupant is prohibited from subleasing or otherwise leasing the allocated space to another person. Any tenancy agreement concluded in violation of this prohibition is null and void.