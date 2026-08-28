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Back to School: Share your photos with Gulf News

Show us how you are starting the new school year

Last updated:
Lateefa Alhammadi
2 MIN READ
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First day after summer break in 2025 at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.
First day after summer break in 2025 at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News

The new school year is here, bringing a fresh start, new experiences and exciting moments for students.

Through our new Back to School campaign, Gulf News is inviting readers from across the UAE to share how they are preparing for the new school year, along with photos from the first day and first week of school.

Whether it is shopping for school supplies, packing a school bag, preparing uniforms or arriving at school or university, we want to see how students of all ages are getting ready for the new academic year.

You can also tell us what you or your children are most looking forward to, whether it is meeting new teachers and friends, learning new subjects or joining school activities. Parents can share their experience too, from preparing for a new routine to watching their children begin another year of learning and growth.

Submit your photos and videos through the form below.

Join our Back to School campaign and celebrate the start of a new school year with families across the UAE.

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