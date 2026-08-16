Ask Gulf News: Can a company ask for car payments early after insolvency?

However, the debtor’s right to the term shall lapse If he is adjudged bankrupt, insolvent, or placed under interdiction, or failed to provide the security, or when the agreed security is diminished. Article 366 provides (The debtor’s right to the term shall lapse in the following cases: 1. If they are adjudged bankrupt, insolvent, or placed under interdiction. 2. If they fail to provide the agreed security for the debt. 3. If the agreed security for the debt is diminished by an act attributable thereto or by a cause beyond their control, unless they promptly complete it.)