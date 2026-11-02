Group plans full exit from Lebanon after halting operations
Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group has decided to sell all its assets and investments worth billions in Lebanon, including hotels, commercial and residential properties and land, as it seeks to redirect capital towards more stable markets with stronger long-term growth prospects.
The decision, approved by the group's board of directors, follows its January 28, 2026 announcement suspending operations in Lebanon and marks a complete withdrawal from a market where it has invested since the late 1990s.
The group said its Lebanese investments were worth billions, but declined to disclose specific valuations because negotiations were underway with several potential investors and buyers.
It said the sale would be conducted through a structured process, with each asset assessed independently and transactions determined by market conditions and fair valuations.
Al Habtoor Group said the decision followed a comprehensive strategic review of its investment portfolio and was aimed at protecting its interests and ensuring responsible capital allocation.
Despite successive economic crises and political instability in Lebanon, the group said it had continued investing in and maintaining its hospitality, property and leisure assets for more than two decades.
The group said it would now prioritise markets offering greater long-term stability, a clearer investment environment and sustainable growth opportunities.