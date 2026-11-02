GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Dubai's Al Habtoor Group to sell all assets and investments in Lebanon

Group plans full exit from Lebanon after halting operations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group.
Prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group.

Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group has decided to sell all its assets and investments worth billions in Lebanon, including hotels, commercial and residential properties and land, as it seeks to redirect capital towards more stable markets with stronger long-term growth prospects.

The decision, approved by the group's board of directors, follows its January 28, 2026 announcement suspending operations in Lebanon and marks a complete withdrawal from a market where it has invested since the late 1990s.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The group said its Lebanese investments were worth billions, but declined to disclose specific valuations because negotiations were underway with several potential investors and buyers.

It said the sale would be conducted through a structured process, with each asset assessed independently and transactions determined by market conditions and fair valuations.

Al Habtoor Group said the decision followed a comprehensive strategic review of its investment portfolio and was aimed at protecting its interests and ensuring responsible capital allocation.

Despite successive economic crises and political instability in Lebanon, the group said it had continued investing in and maintaining its hospitality, property and leisure assets for more than two decades.

The group said it would now prioritise markets offering greater long-term stability, a clearer investment environment and sustainable growth opportunities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Lebanon

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwait unveils 100% tax plan for tobacco, energy drinks

Kuwait unveils 100% tax plan for tobacco, energy drinks

2m read
Ahmad Alyasi: Giving Dubai’s untold stories a voice

Ahmad Alyasi: Giving Dubai’s untold stories a voice

3m read
Daeij Khalaf Al Karab Al Ali (right) receives the academic excellence certificate of his daughter Bainah from Zaki Nusseibeh on Thursday

UAEU honours student killed in crash before graduation

4m read
Group reports lower emissions, more volunteers and increased investment in Emirati talent.

PureHealth's Dh41m initiatives reach 473,000

2m read