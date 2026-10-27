Ahmad Alyasi: From zero to a million views, giving Dubai’s untold stories a voice

From gym chats to viral series, Emirati creator redefines Dubai's storytelling scene
Dubai: Ahmad Alyasi, a 20-year-old Emirati content creator, is making his mark in Dubai’s growing media landscape, using storytelling to shine a light on the people and experiences behind the city’s success.
Alyasi expresses his deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whom he considers one of his greatest inspirations. He dreams of one day personally presenting his work to Sheikh Mohammed as a dedication, hoping to make him proud by showcasing the lives transformed by his vision of Dubai.
With no previous media experience and a modest following, Alyasi has gone on to attract more than one million views, double his audience and launch two original series, Street Stories and Laish Khayef?, turning his ambition into a platform for meaningful content.
A major turning point came when he joined the Fares Al Muhtawa programme at Dubai’s New Media Academy, an experience he describes as one of the most significant milestones in his media journey. Over just 13 days, he doubled his following, generated more than one million views and established connections with prominent content creators and influencers across the region.
However, his journey was far from an overnight success.
Street Stories, one of Alyasi’s proudest achievements, began as a simple conversation with one of his closest friends during a gym session. Despite repeated setbacks and unsuccessful attempts, he persevered, eventually transforming the idea into an original interview series highlighting the people whose lives have been shaped by Dubai.
“I failed again and again, but I never gave up. I put my head down, trusted Allah and kept going. I firmly believe that whatever Allah has written for me is always for the best,” Alyasi said.
Watching a close friend achieve success in boxing and content creation also ignited a competitive drive within him, motivating him to pursue his own ambitions and make his family proud.
Through his growing platform, Alyasi hopes to highlight the opportunities Dubai offers people from different backgrounds and walks of life, reflecting the values of compassion, generosity and opportunity that have shaped the emirate under its leadership.
“Dubai is known for its skyline, but behind every building is a human story. I want the world to see the people behind Dubai’s success,” he said.
Through Street Stories, Alyasi has expanded his storytelling beyond conventional social media content, interviewing workers, expatriates and entrepreneurs to bring their personal journeys, sacrifices and achievements to a wider audience. The series offers a different perspective on Dubai, told through the experiences of those who contribute to the city’s development and success.
His second series, Laish Khayef?, explores the fears and challenges facing young people, encouraging them to overcome hesitation, build confidence and take the first step towards achieving their goals.
Behind his achievements lies a deeply personal ambition to make his mother proud, supported throughout his journey by his older brother Abdulla, whom he describes as his biggest supporter.
Looking ahead, Alyasi hopes to introduce Street Stories to an international audience and fulfil his ambition of one day speaking at the One Billion Followers Summit, where he hopes to share his journey and encourage other aspiring creators.
“I started from zero, and I want others to know they can too. If my journey inspires even one person to take that first step, that means more to me than a million views,” he said.
For Alyasi, success is measured not only by views and milestones, but by the impact of the stories he tells, the people he represents and his ambition to contribute positively to the country he calls home.
“If I can change even one person’s life through my work, that would mean more to me than a million views ever could,” Alyasi said.