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Emirates Publishers Association signs deals to support Emirati publishers at Sharjah book fair

Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) runs from Nov 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah

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Emirates Publishers Association signs deals to support Emirati publishers at Sharjah book fair
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The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Sharjah Media Council and Publishing 3.0+ as it takes part in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the association said in a statement.

One MoU is meant to ease procedures and access to services for Emirati publishers. The other begins with a pilot programme to translate content between Chinese and Arabic.

The fair runs from November 4 to 15, 2026, at Expo Centre Sharjah. The EPA’s programme there aims to help Emirati publishers build partnerships, grow their businesses and reach regional and international markets.

Sharjah Media Council MoU aims to ease access to services

The MoU with the Sharjah Media Council is meant to give Emirati publishers support and facilities, streamline procedures and make services relevant to the sector easier to reach, the EPA said. It also allows for joint meetings, workshops and awareness initiatives.

Arabic-Chinese translation pilot with Publishing 3.0+

The second MoU, with Publishing 3.0+, focuses on developing the Publishing 3.0+ platform and getting publishers to use it. It starts with a pilot translation programme between Chinese and Arabic, which will test how publishers can share content and reach new readers.

The agreement also covers content conversion, rights management, promotion, licensing and commercial cooperation. It is meant to link publishers in the UAE, Hong Kong and mainland China with joint initiatives.

“Through these agreements, we aim to simplify access to services and streamline procedures, while exploring new tools for translation and content development and helping publishers reach new markets,” said Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association.

Arab publishers’ meeting hosted on November 5

The EPA also hosted a meeting of the Arab Publishers’ Association’s board and representatives of publishers’ associations on November 5. Participants discussed key issues facing the sector, ways publishers and professional associations can work together, and how to support Emirati publishers and raise their profile across the Arab publishing market.

Al Kous said industry dialogue and the exchange of expertise are “essential to the growth of publishing”. He added that the meeting gives publishers a chance to “learn from one another” and build relationships that help Emirati books reach more readers at home and abroad.

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