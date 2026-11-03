1,500 events and a Thriller Festival: What to know before the Sharjah Book Fair

Dates, free entry, shows to book and the authors to see at the 45th edition at Expo Centre
Dubai: The Sharjah International Book Fair opens on Wednesday, November 4 till 15, for 12 days of books, talks, workshops and performances at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Now in its 45th edition, the fair carries the theme Made of Stories. It brings together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, along with 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries. More than 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events are planned.
Here's everything you need to know before you go.
Entry is free for all visitors, and general visitors don't need to register in advance, according to the fair's official FAQs. Some workshops, professional sessions and special talks may require registration.
The venue is on Al Taawun Street, in the Al Khan area near Arab Mall, about 20 minutes from Sharjah International Airport. There are food and drink options inside, and the venue is fully accessible for people of determination.
Daily opening hours had not been published at the time of writing.
When: Wednesday, November 4, to Sunday, November 15
Where: Expo Centre Sharjah, Al Taawun Street
Price: Free
Free shuttle buses and additional parking have been announced for this year's fair, the Sharjah Book Authority said at a press conference in October. Routes and timings had not been released at the time of writing.
Last year, free shuttles ran from Al Rashidiya Bus Station in Dubai and City Centre Ajman. Free traditional boats also ran from Sharjah Aquarium and Al Qasba to the Expo Centre during opening hours. Check the fair's channels for this year's arrangements.
Oman is this year's Guest of Honour, with a delegation of 50 people, including 41 writers and poets.
Its programme includes 15 cultural sessions, six children's workshops and 20 artistic performances, giving visitors a look at the country's literature and heritage.
Two new attractions are aimed at families.
At the Poets' Corner, visitors share a personal story and have it turned into a poem in Arabic or English.
The Future Hands District is an interactive educational city where children can explore different professions.
Stage shows to book
Three stage productions require advance booking:
When Memories Sing, a musical, on November 7
Impossible or Science?! on November 8
Waterland, on the outdoor stage, on November 14 and 15
Book through the fair's official channels, as places are limited.
Crime fiction fans should head to the fifth Thriller Festival, which runs from November 7 to 10. It brings together more than 12 crime fiction specialists, literary agents and screenwriters.
The line-up includes Clare Mackintosh, Karen Dionne, Vaseem Khan, Abir Mukherjee and David Fennell.
The international guests include:
Nigerian author Nnedi Okorafor
Chinese novelist Liu Zhenyun
US translator Daisy Rockwell
US-Canadian writer John Vaillant
Indian actor and author Shenaz Treasurywala
Filipino historian Ambeth R. Ocampo
Syrian-Canadian novelist Zoulfa Katouh
Emirati writers taking part include Sultan Al Ameemi, Ali Abu Al Reesh, Habib Ghuloom, Dubai Abulhoul and Aisha Sultan.
Session times had not been announced at the time of writing, so check the programme before planning your visit around a particular author.
The Cookery Corner hosts live demonstrations by international chefs, including Pakistani-British chef Kausar Raja and India's Romy Gill.
German novelist Daniela Tully leads creative writing workshops. Egyptian actor Khaled El Sawy runs acting sessions on performance, improvisation and character development.
Alongside the public fair, the Sharjah International Library Conference runs from November 7 to 9. It brings together more than 400 librarians and information professionals.
The fair is family-friendly, with dedicated children's zones, educational programmes and interactive activities. Because there's so much on over 12 days, it helps to check the programme in advance and plan around the sessions you most want to see.