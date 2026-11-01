Dubai Fitness Challenge, Diwali, two boat shows and Frieze Abu Dhabi lead a busy month
Dubai: November is one of the busiest months of the year in the UAE. The weather has cooled, the Dubai Fitness Challenge is under way, and the calendar is packed with festivals, sporting events, art fairs and exhibitions across the emirates.
From a car-free Sheikh Zayed Road to two boat shows and the Sharjah International Book Fair, here are the major events happening across the UAE this month.
The month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge asks residents to complete 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days, with free classes and community events across the city. It kicked off with Dubai Ride on Sunday, November 1.
The next big date is the Dubai Run on Sunday, November 22. Runners and walkers can choose a 5km route from Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, or a 10km route that finishes at the DIFC Gate Building, according to the official FAQs. It starts at 6.30am, and the start line closes at 8 am.
Registration is free, but you will need to collect your bib from the 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park beforehand. Organisers recommend taking the Metro, using World Trade Centre station for the 5km route and Emirates Towers station for the 10km route.
When: Until Sunday, November 29. Dubai Run on Sunday, November 22
Where: Across Dubai
Price: Free, registration required for Dubai Run
Flags will go up across the country on Tuesday, November 3, as the UAE marks Flag Day. Government entities, schools, offices and organisations across all seven emirates raise the flag at the same time, at 11am, as a symbol of national unity.
First celebrated in 2013, the day commemorates the anniversary of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession as UAE President in 2004, according to Gulf News. Residents across the country join ceremonies at workplaces, schools and public spaces.
The flag was designed by Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, a young Emirati who entered a national design competition, and it was first raised on December 2, 1971, when the UAE was established.
Each colour carries its own meaning. Red represents courage, bravery and strength, green symbolises hope and prosperity, white stands for peace and honesty, and black represents strength of mind.
When: Tuesday, November 3
Where: Across the UAE
One of the biggest dates on the energy industry’s calendar, ADIPEC, takes over Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) this week. The exhibition and conference is expected to attract 239,000 visitors from more than 170 countries.
More than 2,250 companies are exhibiting across 16 halls and four dedicated industry zones, with 30 country pavilions and 1,800 speakers. The conference runs 13 programmes and more than 380 sessions.
Topics this year include energy security and resilience, investment, infrastructure, natural gas and LNG, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and industrial growth. Regional companies taking part include ADNOC, Masdar, TAQA and Mubadala Energy, alongside international names such as Shell, BP, TotalEnergies and Microsoft.
It is a trade event aimed at industry professionals rather than the general public.
When: Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
The region’s leading design festival returns to Dubai Design District (d3) for its 12th edition, with exhibitions, outdoor installations, talks, workshops and a weekend market. This year’s programme looks at how design can strengthen connection between people.
At the centre of the week is Downtown Design, a contemporary design fair running from November 4 to 8, with brands such as Gaggenau, Venini and Kohler alongside regional names. Across d3, large outdoor installations include Japan’s CHATAI 2.0, a timber structure for communal making, and Indian practice ALTER’s Playing Field, an interactive take on the board game Ludo.
The Urban Commissions winner, Three Gardens and a Room by Dubai-based NAO Architects, creates a space to gather and pause, while the UAE Designer Exhibition returns under the theme Inherited Futures.
Hands-on workshops take place in a dedicated Maker Space. On Saturday and Sunday, the outdoor Marketplace brings together homegrown businesses selling homeware, jewellery and fashion, along with food and children’s activities.
The festival is free to attend, though Downtown Design is ticketed. For those driving, the first two hours of parking at d3 are free, after which it costs Dh20 per hour.
When: Tuesday, November 3, to Sunday, November 8
Where: Dubai Design District (d3)
Price: Free. Downtown Design is ticketed
Book lovers have 12 days to explore the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, which this year carries the theme Made of Stories. The fair brings together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, along with 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries, and 1,500 cultural and artistic events.
Oman is the guest of honour, with a delegation of 50 participants, including 41 writers and poets.
There is plenty that is new for visitors. A Poets’ Corner lets you turn your own stories into poetry in Arabic or English, while the Future Hands District is an interactive educational city where children can explore different professions. The Cookery Corner hosts live demonstrations by international chefs, including India’s Romy Gill and Pakistani-British chef Kausar Raja.
Crime fiction fans can head to the fifth Thriller Festival from November 7 to 10, which features more than 12 specialists in the genre.
Three of the major stage productions require advance booking, and Waterland takes to the outdoor stage on November 14 and 15.
When: Wednesday, November 4, to Sunday, November 15
Where: Expo Centre Sharjah
Golf fans get two DP World Tour events back to back this month, as the season heads towards its finale.
First up is the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links from November 5 to 8, the first of two events in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs. Aldar has come on board as the new title partner.
Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters and Race to Dubai champion, has confirmed he will play. “I’ve finished runner-up here four times, so I’d obviously love to go one better and finally win it,” he said.
The Play-Offs then move to Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship from November 12 to 15. The leading 50 players in the Race to Dubai rankings compete on the Earth Course, and the season’s champion will be crowned at the end of the week.
At the Dubai event, general admission is free on Thursday with registration, and children aged 17 and under get free tickets, though they still need to register for one, according to the DP World Tour. Paid tickets and hospitality packages are available at both events.
When: November 5 to 8 (Abu Dhabi) and November 12 to 15 (Dubai)
Where: Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai
Price: General admission from Dh0 at both, with paid tickets and hospitality packages also available
Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, and celebrations across the UAE begin the week before. Dubai’s citywide Festival of Lights runs from November 2 to 12, organised with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, with diya painting and rangoli workshops, music and dance performances, and offers at malls and gold retailers. Most events are free.
Now in its third edition, Noor: Festival of Lights returns to Souk Al Seef, beside Dubai Creek, on November 7 and 8. It is produced by Teamwork Arts with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
In Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Hindu Mandir holds Diwali celebrations from November 6 to 10, and will open on Monday, November 9, although it is usually closed on Mondays. There is no walk-in entry, so visitors need to register in advance.
In Dubai, the auspicious window for Lakshmi Puja on November 8 runs from 5.58pm to 7.56pm, and worshippers heading to the Hindu Temple in Jebel Ali should expect queues in the early evening.
Gold shopping is part of the festival for many families. Dhanteras falls on Friday, November 6, and the Gold Souk in Deira is expected to be busiest that evening.
When: Sunday, November 8, with events from November 2 to 12
Where: Across the UAE
Price: Most events free
Digital and new media art takes over Dubai as the city hosts the 31st International Symposium on Electronic Art. Organised by Dubai Culture, the 10-day event runs under the theme ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity.
The artistic programme spreads across 20 locations, according to HiDubai. Exhibitions take place at venues including Al Safa Art and Design Library, Etihad Museum, Kanvas and Foundry Gallery, while ARTE Museum hosts immersive experiences, TODA hosts performances and Al Wasl Dome features projection mapping.
More than 100 artworks have been shortlisted from over 1,000 submissions. Alongside the exhibitions, there are more than 40 artist talks, more than 15 workshops and seven Eco Labs, while the academic programme includes more than 145 papers.
The live artistic programme is free to attend with registration, according to ISEA2026. Tickets for the online academic programme cost Dh180, or Dh90 for students with a valid university email address.
When: Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 15
Where: Venues across Dubai
Price: Free with registration. Online academic programme from Dh90
The food festival returns to Yas Island for its fourth year, with 16 restaurants serving three to five tasting dishes each.
Restaurants taking part include Soraya, Almayass, Oak Room, Paradiso, Villa Toscana at St Regis and The Ramen Bar. Celebrity chefs Gino D’Acampo, Rachel Allen and Thomas Straker will host cooking sessions, which are free with entry but need to be booked in advance as places are limited. There are live-fire barbecue demonstrations at the Keeta FirePit, too.
Emirati soul singer Hamdan Al Abri and Dubai rock band Tone Deaf are among the performers, and the new Candy Land Kids Zone has rides and arts and crafts for children.
General admission costs Dh80. The Taster package, at Dh185, adds two food and two drink vouchers, while the Dh350 VIP package includes fast-track entry and VIP Lounge access. Children under 12 enter free, and advance prices are available until November 12 or until tickets sell out.
Free parking is available around the venue, and bus route 102 runs from Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station.
When: Friday, November 13, to Sunday, November 15
Where: Yas Gateway Park North, Yas Island
Price: From Dh80
Abu Dhabi’s art fair enters a new chapter this year. Building on 17 years of Abu Dhabi Art, it relaunches as Frieze Abu Dhabi, established with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
The first edition brings together 84 galleries from 63 cities in 36 countries, including Gagosian, Pace Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac and Timothy Taylor, alongside galleries from the UAE and the wider region.
The fair has four sections. Galleries is the main section, Focus is dedicated to younger international galleries, Global Futures presents solo shows by artists from different generations and regions, and Frieze Masters Abu Dhabi explores cultural exchange across the Indian Ocean.
Beyond the booths, the wider programme includes the first Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award, Frieze Sculpture, curated talks and In Dialogue, a new annual exhibition pairing an established and an emerging UAE artist.
The fair sits in the Saadiyat Cultural District, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, so it is easy to combine with a museum visit.
When: Thursday, November 19, to Sunday, November 22
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi
The eighth Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is expected to be the largest edition yet, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The Charter Show, which organisers describe as the only event of its kind in the region, focuses on luxury yachts and charter companies. For those new to boating, there are entry-level boats, fishing gear and expert advice, while on-water displays and interactive demonstrations show the boats in action.
The show covers marine lifestyle, boating, water sports and leisure, and there are family-friendly activities and entertainment too, as part of the UAE’s Year of Family.
When: Thursday, November 19, to Sunday, November 22
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
The construction industry heads to Dubai for the 47th edition of Big 5 Global, which is expected to draw more than 65,000 attendees and over 1,800 exhibitors, with participants from more than 165 countries.
The exhibition covers 17 sectors, from concrete and cement to building interiors and finishes, solar products, digital construction, and offsite and modular construction, according to the event brochure.
Alongside the stands, the programme includes Technology Talks, leadership summits, Students’ Talks and awards with 19 categories. The Startup City pitch competition brings together start-ups in construction, property, infrastructure and earth technology, and last year’s winner was Opteam, which builds AI scheduling software for construction projects.
Eight co-located events run under the same roof at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Like ADIPEC, it is primarily a trade event rather than one for the general public. Visitors include contractors, engineering consultancies, architects, interior designers, property developers and suppliers, and organisers say 77 per cent of attendees are decision-makers.
When: Monday, November 23, to Thursday, November 26
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
Usually held earlier in the year, the Dubai International Boat Show has moved to November. Organiser Dubai World Trade Centre says the show will now take place in November every year, to align with the start of the Middle East’s prime boating season.
The 32nd edition returns to Dubai Harbour, with zones including Superyacht Avenue, the Marina Display, Marine Luxury and Lifestyle, Marine Gadgets and Equipment, the Dive Zone and the Innovation Zone. There is also a dive pool and water sports.
There is no visitor parking at the venue, according to Platinumlist. Visitors can park at Nakheel Mall Monorail Station on Palm Jumeirah, which costs Dh10 an hour, and take a free shuttle. Alternatively, take the Metro Red Line to Al Khail and catch the free shuttle from the American University bus stop, or take the tram to Mina Seyahi, where a free shuttle is also available.
Tickets start from Dh60.
When: Wednesday, November 25, to Sunday, November 29. 3pm to 8pm, and until 9pm on Friday and Saturday
Where: Dubai Harbour
Price: From Dh60
Falconry, horses and desert heritage come together in Al Ain for the second edition of this exhibition.
The event is organised by ADNEC Group with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.
The first edition was split into 11 sectors, covering falconry, camels, horses and Saluki dogs, as well as arts and handicrafts, 4x4 vehicles and outdoor sports equipment, camping gear, mobile homes, veterinary products, heritage and environmental conservation, and hunting and safari trips.
Its programme included horse shows, cultural showcases, environmental programmes, and traditional coffee brewing and local cuisine competitions.
The exhibition is one of 290 events ADNEC Group is hosting across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the second half of 2026, alongside the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show.
When: Wednesday, November 25, to Sunday, November 29
Where: ADNEC Centre Al Ain
Abu Dhabi’s Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival marks its 10th edition this year with more than five weeks of family entertainment, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and produced by Brag.
This year, the festival opens outside the capital. From November 28 to December 2, it takes place at Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain, before moving to the Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 9 to January 3, Gulf News reported.
On the Corniche, there are three themed zones. Melting Aurora is a colourful, imaginative world for younger children, Beyond the Sky is an immersive area designed for teenagers and young adults, and The Golden Hour, open to all ages, brings together food, performances, shopping and time with family and friends.
There will also be new rides, gaming and live entertainment, along with returning family favourites. Live music comes from local and international artists, and The Golden Hour introduces food concepts new to Abu Dhabi.
For tickets and opening hours, check the festival’s website and social media channels.
When: From Saturday, November 28
Where: Al Mugheirah Bay, Al Jahili Park and Abu Dhabi Corniche
The month leads into National Day celebrations and the Formula 1 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which takes place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 3 to 6.