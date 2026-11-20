Among the special projects in the Departure Hall, one standout presentation, conceived and produced by BADLÉ and curated by Haya Muasher, is on view at NOMAD Abu Dhabi this year. “Petra: The Continuous Archive” brings together the seven Jordanian designers who reimagine, through collectable design, the heritage of the ancient rock-cut city in southern Jordan, which served as the capital of the Nabataean Kingdom. Instead of asking what Petra looked like, the exhibition positions the city as a living source of knowledge for the design world. Alongside the contemporary works, it presents five reference forms: objects modelled on ancient pieces from Petra.