A journey through Arabian modernism and creative innovation at NOMAD Abu Dhabi
The second edition of the fair takes over Terminal 1 at Abu Dhabi’s old airport and brings together galleries, artists, designers and collectors around a shared curiosity for discovery, creating space for conversations, connections and exchange to unfold at a different pace.
Boarding passes in hand, visitors are invited to embark on an unconventional journey through art, design and culture, set within the nostalgic halls of Abu Dhabi’s former Terminal 1, as NOMAD returns to the emirate for its second edition taking place from 18th to 22nd November. The fair reawakens spaces across this architectural landmark of Arabian modernism, designed by renowned French architect Paul Andreu and inaugurated in 1982.
Presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), NOMAD brings together over 50 exhibitors spanning collectible design, contemporary art, jewelry, and craft. Four private gates are transformed into large-scale presentations by leading international exhibitors A2Z, Galerie Gastou, Gallery FUMI, and Nilufar. Elsewhere, galleries, institutions,and special projects unfold through the building’s former departure spaces and corridors, alongside new collaborations and commissions, site-specific installations and more. Here are The Kurator’s highlights from the itinerant art and design fair.
Among the many highlights NOMAD Abu Dhabi 2026 has this year the fair presents an expanded institutional and cultural programme. A key highlight is the collaboration between House of Artisans and the Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA) in Paris launching an annual programme dedicated to dialogue between contemporary design and Emirati craftsmanship. For its inaugural commission, recipient of the 2026 IMA Design Award Abdel Al Tayeb collaborated with Emirati master artisans to create a large-scale site-specific installation for NOMAD Abu Dhabi "Blue Nile ". Drawing inspiration from traditional Al Sadu motifs, the installation explores water, movement, and landscape through a distinctive artistic perspective.
Another important highlight within the institutional programme is a presentation by Sharjah’s Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council that explores how traditional Emirati heritage can be part of contemporary design context. The Council presents the Al Taif Collection – Al Thani Edition, a five-piece furniture series produced by design collective Super Loop and handcrafted by Emirati and Syrian artisans combining traditional talli braiding with Syrian woodworking and mother-of-pearl inlay. Together, the collections reflect Irthi’s approach to heritage as a living source of knowledge, carried forward through collaboration, material exploration, and the exchange of skills.
Among the special projects in the Departure Hall, one standout presentation, conceived and produced by BADLÉ and curated by Haya Muasher, is on view at NOMAD Abu Dhabi this year. “Petra: The Continuous Archive” brings together the seven Jordanian designers who reimagine, through collectable design, the heritage of the ancient rock-cut city in southern Jordan, which served as the capital of the Nabataean Kingdom. Instead of asking what Petra looked like, the exhibition positions the city as a living source of knowledge for the design world. Alongside the contemporary works, it presents five reference forms: objects modelled on ancient pieces from Petra.
Also at the Departure Hall, YANGWANG presents a special project Poised To Dream: Yangwang X Ibrahim Zaki developed in collaboration with Dubai-based multidisciplinary artist and designer Ibrahim Zaki, known for his distinctive approach to Arabic calligraphy and typography. The installation brings Zaki’s artistic practice into conversation with automotive design and technology, featuring YANGWANG U9, the electric hypercar that set a world production-car speed record of 496.22 km/h in September 2025.
Leila Heller Gallery presents its Solo exhibition dedicated to the work of Dr. Karima Al Shomely, an Emirati artist, visual researcher and educator. Bringing tradition into dialogue with modernity, dr. Al Shomely’s practice centers on the Emirati woman and the cultural objects that shape her identity. Through photography, sculpture, and textiles, she reinterprets traditional forms as carriers of memory, exploring heritage, femininity, labour, and social change.
The gallery also presents a curated selection of works by Arik Levy, Zoé Ouvrier, Reda Amalou, Azza Al Qubaisi, Dale Chihuly, Sultan Bin Fahad, Aref Montazeri, Melis Buyruk, and Y.Z. Kami, bringing together contemporary art, sculpture, and collectible design.
Elsewhere at NOMAD Abu Dhabi, the A/P Room presents “Forms Without Borders” curated by its founder Christelle Bassila. The presentation brings Middle Eastern designers into dialogue with international voices through historical and contemporary collectible design, where cultures, generations and disciplines meet beyond their usual boundaries. Among the works on view is Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg’s new Oyster Table, crafted from cross-cut travertine and distinguished by two gentle depressions that evoke pearls nestled within an oyster shell. The design connects functional form with cultural memory. Meanwhile, Fadi Basbous Studio reinterprets the sculptural legacy of Lebanese modernist Alfred Basbous, exploring how inherited forms acquire new meanings across materials, disciplines and scales.
After opening its first permanent exhibition space in Dubai this month launched with Thierry Lemaire's solo, V-Gallery brings a selection of his work at the NOMAD Abu Dhabi. The gallery, founded by Valeriya Gordyusheva, presents two signature pieces: the Yaba coffee table in green onyx and the Kalb B desk in oak and brushed brass, a clear expression of Lemaire's architectural approach to furniture.
Making its debut, Mumbai-based gallery ÆQUŌ joins NOMAD Abu Dhabi for the first time. Working between contemporary design and India’s material traditions, the gallery develops works through close collaboration with specialist artisans and workshops. In Abu Dhabi, repoussé metalwork, lost-wax casting, embroidery, shellac, and mother-of-pearl become points of departure for works by Linde Freya Tangelder, Frédéric Imbert, Santa Gaia Pilens, and Inderjeet Sandhu.
For its inaugural participation in NOMAD Abu Dhabi, Carpenters Workshop Gallery presents a booth that brings together functional, conceptual and collectible design. Through works featuring sculpture, lighting, ceramics and other mediums, the display presents over 15 artists and designers from the gallery’s global roster to collectors, curators and cultural leaders attending the annual fair in the UAE that offers dialogue and exchange between art, architecture and design.