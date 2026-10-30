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Dubai Global Village to light up sky with 700 drones for UAE Flag Day

Visitors can watch the 8pm display and enjoy celebrations across the attraction

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE flags, illuminated landmarks and an aerial display planned. File image for illustrative purposes.
UAE flags, illuminated landmarks and an aerial display planned. File image for illustrative purposes.
Supplied

Global Village will celebrate UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, with a special programme highlighted by a drone show featuring 700 illuminated drones.

The display will take place at 8pm, with drones forming aerial patterns in the red, green, white and black colours of the UAE flag.

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UAE flags will be displayed throughout Global Village, while key landmarks will be illuminated in the national colours. Visitors will also receive UAE flags upon arrival.

Guests can explore the UAE Pavilion, which features traditional handicrafts, local products and Emirati specialities. Shopping and international dining options will also be available across the destination.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Global Village website, mobile app or at ticket counters at the gates.

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