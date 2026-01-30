What UAE is celebrating with special fireworks, drone shows and where you can watch more
Dubai: Dubai residents were treated to a surprise fireworks display at Dubai Festival City on Thursday night.
Narayana Marar, a Gulf News reader who captured the spectacular show from Dubai Creek Harbour, said many residents were caught off guard by the three-minute display.
“It was a surprise. Since the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is over, we didn’t know what it was for,” he said.
Gulf News can reveal the reason behind the special fireworks display. The show at Dubai Festival City marked the first in a series of fireworks displays being hosted across the UAE to celebrate the country’s longstanding friendship with Kuwait.
The week-long celebration began on Thursday, January 29, and will run through February 4 under the tagline “UAE & Kuwait – Brothers Forever.”
More fireworks displays are planned in the coming days across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, Global Village will host a fireworks show on Saturday, January 31, while another display will light up the sky near Burj Al Arab at 9pm on February 4.
In Abu Dhabi, a fireworks display will take place at Yas Bay Waterfront on Saturday, January 31, at 9pm. Fireworks will also enthral visitors at Abu Dhabi Corniche and the Sheikh Zayed Festival on the same day.
Guests across various leisure destinations can also expect a series of spectacular drone shows as part of the celebrations throughout the week.
In Dubai, Global Village will stage a drone show at 9.05pm on Saturday, January 31, while Marsa Boulevard will host a drone show at 9pm on Monday, February 2.
At Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi, drone shows will be held daily from Friday, January 30 to Sunday, February 1, at 9.30pm, followed by shows from Monday, February 2 to Thursday, February 5, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to join the nation in celebrating the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and Kuwait.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox