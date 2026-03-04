GOLD/FOREX
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait intercepts aerial threats; debris kills 11-year-old girl

Air defence destroys targets as falling fragments hit family home

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Several family members injured as aerial threats are destroyed.
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said its air defences intercepted and destroyed several hostile aerial targets that entered the country’s airspace early on Wednesday, in an operation that led to debris falling on a residential home and causing casualties.

In a statement, the ministry said the targets were detected and intercepted inside Kuwait’s airspace and were destroyed by the armed forces. Debris from the interception fell on a residential house, resulting in human injuries and material damage.

The Kuwaiti armed forces said they remain fully engaged in carrying out their duties and are taking all necessary measures to protect the country’s territory, its citizens and residents, and to safeguard Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and stability.

Separately, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health confirmed that an 11-year-old girl died after being critically injured by falling debris in a residential area of the capital.

The ministry said the girl, a resident of the country, was taken to hospital where medical teams attempted to resuscitate her, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Four members of her family, including her mother, were also injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment and undergoing medical evaluation, the ministry said.

