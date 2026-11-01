Rain-bearing clouds could form in eastern and northern areas as gusts reach 50 km/h today
Abu Dhabi: The UAE could see rainfall in eastern and northern areas on Sunday, November 1, as convective clouds develop, while strong winds may stir up dust and fog is expected in some areas overnight and early Monday, according to the latest weather forecast.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country on Sunday, with a chance of rain-bearing clouds forming in the east and north.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and on Monday morning, bringing the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 25 km/h, strengthening to 35 km/h in coastal areas, 45 km/h inland and 50 km/h in the mountains.
Winds may raise blowing dust in areas affected by cloud activity. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 33°C and 37°C in coastal areas and on islands, 35°C to 38°C inland and 26°C to 32°C in the mountains.
Minimum temperatures will range from 22°C to 27°C along the coast, 18°C to 23°C inland and 19°C to 24°C in mountainous areas.
On Monday, November 2, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with further convective cloud formation possible in eastern and northern areas, potentially bringing rainfall.
Humidity will increase overnight and on Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting northwesterly. They may strengthen with cloud activity, raising dust, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h reaching 40 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
By Tuesday, November 3, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Humidity will persist overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Southeasterly winds will shift northwesterly, blowing at 10 to 20 km/h and reaching 35 km/h at times. Seas will remain slight.
On Wednesday, November 4, fair to partly cloudy weather will continue, with low clouds expected to appear in eastern and northern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, with fog or mist possible in some inland areas. Winds will reach 35 km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, November 5, with low clouds appearing in the east and north. Humidity will rise overnight and into Friday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist to some coastal and inland areas. Southeasterly to northwesterly winds will reach 35 km/h, with slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf and slight seas in the Oman Sea.