Rain, 50km/h winds in UAE today: What happens next?

The NCM's five-day forecast has a few more twists in store for residents
Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of the UAE on Wednesday, as strong winds reaching 50km/h bring blowing dust, while temperatures could climb to 41°C in inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country would experience fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern areas before extending into some inland and western regions during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
The unsettled weather is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will generally be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10–25km/h, but could strengthen considerably during cloud development.
Wind speeds are forecast to reach 50km/h in inland and mountainous areas and 35km/h along the coast and islands, potentially causing blowing dust.
Temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 41°C inland, 34°C and 38°C in coastal areas and islands, and 26°C and 32°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning, reaching up to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of mist formation.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The NCM forecasts further unsettled weather on Thursday, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and western parts of the country during the afternoon, potentially bringing more rain.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds could reach 40km/h, causing blowing dust at times.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight, with fog or mist possible over some coastal areas on Friday morning.
On Friday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon.
Winds will reach 35km/h, while rising humidity could lead to fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas overnight and early Saturday.
A gradual decline in temperatures is forecast on Saturday, with convective cloud development possible over eastern and northern regions.
Winds will reach 35km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times offshore.
On Sunday, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in eastern areas.
Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Monday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas.
Winds are forecast to reach 35km/h, with slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf and slight seas in the Sea of Oman.
The five-day outlook indicates that the highest chances of rainfall will be on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by generally partly cloudy conditions, recurring overnight mist and a gradual fall in temperatures over the weekend.