GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Rain, 50km/h winds in UAE today: What happens next?

The NCM's five-day forecast has a few more twists in store for residents

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wednesday's forecast is just the beginning, with more changes expected this week.
Wednesday's forecast is just the beginning, with more changes expected this week.
Supplied

Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of the UAE on Wednesday, as strong winds reaching 50km/h bring blowing dust, while temperatures could climb to 41°C in inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country would experience fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern areas before extending into some inland and western regions during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The unsettled weather is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Winds will generally be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10–25km/h, but could strengthen considerably during cloud development.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach 50km/h in inland and mountainous areas and 35km/h along the coast and islands, potentially causing blowing dust.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 41°C inland, 34°C and 38°C in coastal areas and islands, and 26°C and 32°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning, reaching up to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of mist formation.

Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Rain chances continue on Thursday

The NCM forecasts further unsettled weather on Thursday, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and western parts of the country during the afternoon, potentially bringing more rain.

Southeasterly to northeasterly winds could reach 40km/h, causing blowing dust at times.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight, with fog or mist possible over some coastal areas on Friday morning.

Fog risk rises as temperatures begin to fall

On Friday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon.

Winds will reach 35km/h, while rising humidity could lead to fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas overnight and early Saturday.

A gradual decline in temperatures is forecast on Saturday, with convective cloud development possible over eastern and northern regions.

Winds will reach 35km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times offshore.

On Sunday, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in eastern areas.

Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Monday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas.

Winds are forecast to reach 35km/h, with slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf and slight seas in the Sea of Oman.

The five-day outlook indicates that the highest chances of rainfall will be on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by generally partly cloudy conditions, recurring overnight mist and a gradual fall in temperatures over the weekend.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Al Rafisah Dam, Khor Fakkan

Why does UAE autumn feel hotter than ever this year?

4m read
Strong winds, blowing dust and changing temperatures could affect parts of the country.

UAE weather: What's coming in the next few days?

2m read
NCM said convective clouds could develop over eastern parts of the country on Sunday afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.

UAE forecasts five days of rain chances, fog and winds

3m read
Rain and strong winds of 50km/h expected across the UAE as temperatures climb to 42°C. Dust and reduced visibility likely in inland and mountainous areas as unsettled weather persists until Sunday.

UAE rain forecast until Sunday, winds to hit 50km/h

2m read