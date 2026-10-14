Showers expected until Sunday, with blowing dust, fog and temperatures reaching 42°C
Dubai: Dubai: More rain is forecast across parts of the UAE on Wednesday, October 14, with winds reaching 50km/h and blowing dust expected as unsettled weather continues across the country until the weekend.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said conditions would be generally fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing showers.
The unsettled conditions are linked to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times during cloud activity, potentially stirring up dust and reducing horizontal visibility.
Southeasterly to northwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching 50km/h in inland and mountainous areas, while coastal winds could reach 40km/h.
Temperatures are expected to climb to 42°C in inland regions, with highs ranging between 39°C and 42°C. Coastal areas and islands will record temperatures of 35°C to 39°C, while mountainous regions will experience relatively cooler conditions of 28°C to 36°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, raising the possibility of mist formation in some coastal and inland areas.
Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
More showers forecast until Sunday
The NCM said Thursday could bring further rainfall as convective clouds develop over eastern areas before extending into some inland and western regions during the afternoon.
Winds could again reach 50km/h, causing blowing dust in some areas.
On Friday, convective clouds are expected to form over eastern regions, bringing another chance of showers, while Saturday could see further rainfall associated with afternoon cloud development.
By Sunday, rain-bearing clouds are forecast over northern and eastern areas, with showers possible during the afternoon.
Winds are expected to ease slightly from Friday, reaching a maximum of 40km/h through Sunday.
Humidity will remain high overnight and during the early morning throughout the forecast period, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight throughout the period.