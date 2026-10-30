By Tuesday, rain chances ease, but humidity and morning fog or mist remain in the forecast
Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could see rainfall on Friday, October 30, as convective clouds develop over eastern and northern areas, with strong winds raising dust and temperatures reaching 38°C inland, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly with cloud activity. Winds will generally range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h in coastal areas, 45km/h inland and 55km/h in the mountains.
Temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, 35°C to 38°C inland and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous areas.
Humidity could reach 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas. Conditions will become humid overnight and into Saturday morning, particularly in western regions, where mist may form.
The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Rain chances to continue through Monday
Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, October 31, with convective clouds developing over eastern and northern areas, bringing further chances of rainfall. Winds could reach 45km/h at times, causing blowing dust.
On Sunday, November 1, the possibility of rain will persist in eastern and northern parts of the country. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. Winds could reach 40km/h.
The unsettled weather is forecast to continue on Monday, November 2, with another chance of rainfall in eastern and northern areas. Southeasterly winds could turn northwesterly, reaching 40km/h at times and raising dust.
By Tuesday, November 3, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with no rainfall indicated in the NCM's forecast for the day. Humidity will remain high overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds on Tuesday could reach 35km/h, while the sea may become slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and remain slight in the Oman Sea.
The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.