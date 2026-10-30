GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Four days of possible rain, with temperatures reaching 38°C

By Tuesday, rain chances ease, but humidity and morning fog or mist remain in the forecast

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, 35°C to 38°C inland and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous areas.
Temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, 35°C to 38°C inland and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous areas.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could see rainfall on Friday, October 30, as convective clouds develop over eastern and northern areas, with strong winds raising dust and temperatures reaching 38°C inland, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly with cloud activity. Winds will generally range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h in coastal areas, 45km/h inland and 55km/h in the mountains.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, 35°C to 38°C inland and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous areas.

Humidity could reach 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas. Conditions will become humid overnight and into Saturday morning, particularly in western regions, where mist may form.

The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Rain chances to continue through Monday

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, October 31, with convective clouds developing over eastern and northern areas, bringing further chances of rainfall. Winds could reach 45km/h at times, causing blowing dust.

On Sunday, November 1, the possibility of rain will persist in eastern and northern parts of the country. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. Winds could reach 40km/h.

The unsettled weather is forecast to continue on Monday, November 2, with another chance of rainfall in eastern and northern areas. Southeasterly winds could turn northwesterly, reaching 40km/h at times and raising dust.

By Tuesday, November 3, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with no rainfall indicated in the NCM's forecast for the day. Humidity will remain high overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.

Winds on Tuesday could reach 35km/h, while the sea may become slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and remain slight in the Oman Sea.

The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
weatherforecast

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Wednesday's forecast is just the beginning, with more changes expected this week.

These UAE areas will see more rain in the coming days

2m read
Al Rafisah Dam, Khor Fakkan

Why does UAE autumn feel hotter than ever this year?

4m read
Strong winds, blowing dust and changing temperatures could affect parts of the country.

UAE weather: What's coming in the next few days?

2m read
Rain and strong winds of 50km/h expected across the UAE as temperatures climb to 42°C. Dust and reduced visibility likely in inland and mountainous areas as unsettled weather persists until Sunday.

UAE rain forecast until Sunday, winds to hit 50km/h

2m read