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UAE weather forecast: Rain expected for five days, winds to reach 50km/h

NCM forecasts showers in eastern areas, with blowing dust and chances of fog

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather forecast: Rain expected for five days, winds to reach 50km/h

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience five days of unsettled weather, with chances of rainfall continuing until Monday, November 2, and winds reaching 50km/h in mountainous areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions today, with convective clouds developing over northern and eastern areas, potentially extending to some inland regions and bringing rainfall.

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Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity and causing blowing dust. South-easterly to north-easterly winds will reach 35km/h in coastal areas, 45km/h inland and 50km/h in mountainous regions.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35°C to 39°C in inland areas, 33°C to 37°C along the coast and on islands, and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning in some coastal and inland areas, particularly in the west, with a possibility of mist formation.

On Friday, fair to partly cloudy weather will continue, with a chance of convective clouds bringing rainfall to eastern areas. Winds could reach 40km/h, while humidity overnight and on Saturday morning may lead to mist formation in western areas.

Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, with possible showers in eastern regions and winds reaching 40km/h.

On Sunday, November 1, the NCM expects further convective cloud development and possible rainfall in eastern areas. Humidity overnight and on Monday morning could result in fog or mist over some coastal and inland regions.

The unsettled conditions are expected to persist into Monday, November 2, with another chance of rainfall in eastern areas and possible fog or mist overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Winds are forecast to reach 40km/h from Friday through Monday.

Despite the unsettled weather, sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the five-day period.

The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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