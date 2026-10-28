NCM forecasts winds of up to 50km/h, with fog and mist expected in some areas
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience five days of unsettled weather from today until Sunday, November 1, with possible rainfall, strong winds, blowing dust and fog in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with convective clouds developing over northern, eastern and southern regions, bringing a chance of rain.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust. Speeds could reach 50km/h in mountainous areas and 45km/h inland.
Temperatures are expected to reach 39°C in inland areas, 37°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist.
On Thursday, convective clouds may develop over northern and eastern regions, extending into some inland areas and bringing possible rainfall. Winds could reach 50km/h, causing blowing dust.
Friday will see another chance of rain in eastern areas, with winds reaching 40km/h. Mist may form overnight and into Saturday morning in western regions.
Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with possible rain in eastern areas and winds reaching 35km/h. Fog or mist may also develop in some coastal and inland areas by Monday morning.
Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the forecast period.
The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.