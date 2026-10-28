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UAE weather: Five days of possible rain, strong winds and blowing dust

NCM forecasts winds of up to 50km/h, with fog and mist expected in some areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather: Five days of possible rain, strong winds and blowing dust
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience five days of unsettled weather from today until Sunday, November 1, with possible rainfall, strong winds, blowing dust and fog in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with convective clouds developing over northern, eastern and southern regions, bringing a chance of rain.

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Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust. Speeds could reach 50km/h in mountainous areas and 45km/h inland.

Temperatures are expected to reach 39°C in inland areas, 37°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist.

On Thursday, convective clouds may develop over northern and eastern regions, extending into some inland areas and bringing possible rainfall. Winds could reach 50km/h, causing blowing dust.

Friday will see another chance of rain in eastern areas, with winds reaching 40km/h. Mist may form overnight and into Saturday morning in western regions.

Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with possible rain in eastern areas and winds reaching 35km/h. Fog or mist may also develop in some coastal and inland areas by Monday morning.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the forecast period.

The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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