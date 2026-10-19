NCM forecasts showers until Thursday, with winds reach 50km/h
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience unsettled weather over the next five days, with chances of rain in several parts of the country, strong winds reaching 50km/h and blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin issued on today, the NCM forecast partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing possible rainfall.
The weather pattern is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, reaching 45km/h in mountainous areas, 40km/h inland and 35km/h along coastal areas.
Temperatures are expected to reach 42°C in inland areas, between 34°C and 39°C along the coast and islands, and between 28°C and 33°C in mountainous regions. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal areas.
The NCM said the likelihood of rainfall would persist on Tuesday and Wednesday, with convective clouds forming over eastern areas and extending towards some inland and western parts of the country during the afternoon.
Winds could strengthen to 50km/h on both days, stirring up dust and potentially reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Humid conditions are also expected overnight, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland locations.
On Thursday, partly cloudy conditions will continue, with convective clouds developing over eastern and western areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing further rainfall.
Winds could reach 40km/h, accompanied by blowing dust.
By Friday, the weather is forecast to be generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over eastern and western areas.
Humidity will rise overnight and into Saturday morning, with fog or mist possible over some western coastal areas. Winds could reach 35km/h.
The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight throughout the forecast period.