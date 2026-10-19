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UAE weather: Rain forecast for five days as blowing dust, fog and temperatures reaching 42°C

NCM forecasts showers until Thursday, with winds reach 50km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE braces for five days of rain, strong winds up to 50km/h, and foggy mornings. Coastal and inland areas to see unsettled weather for the next five days.
UAE braces for five days of rain, strong winds up to 50km/h, and foggy mornings. Coastal and inland areas to see unsettled weather for the next five days.
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience unsettled weather over the next five days, with chances of rain in several parts of the country, strong winds reaching 50km/h and blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin issued on today, the NCM forecast partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing possible rainfall.

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The weather pattern is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, reaching 45km/h in mountainous areas, 40km/h inland and 35km/h along coastal areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach 42°C in inland areas, between 34°C and 39°C along the coast and islands, and between 28°C and 33°C in mountainous regions. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal areas.

Rain chances continue through Thursday

The NCM said the likelihood of rainfall would persist on Tuesday and Wednesday, with convective clouds forming over eastern areas and extending towards some inland and western parts of the country during the afternoon.

Winds could strengthen to 50km/h on both days, stirring up dust and potentially reducing visibility in exposed areas.

Humid conditions are also expected overnight, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland locations.

On Thursday, partly cloudy conditions will continue, with convective clouds developing over eastern and western areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing further rainfall.

Winds could reach 40km/h, accompanied by blowing dust.

By Friday, the weather is forecast to be generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over eastern and western areas.

Humidity will rise overnight and into Saturday morning, with fog or mist possible over some western coastal areas. Winds could reach 35km/h.

The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight throughout the forecast period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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