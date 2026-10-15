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UAE weather forecast: Rain expected in several areas as unsettled conditions persist until Monday

NCM predicts rainfall as unsettled weather continue with temperatures reaching 42°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The NCM's five-day forecast indicates that unsettled conditions could persist through Monday, with afternoon cloud development and possible rainfall in several parts of the country.
The NCM's five-day forecast indicates that unsettled conditions could persist through Monday, with afternoon cloud development and possible rainfall in several parts of the country.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News

Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rainfall today as convective clouds develop over eastern areas before spreading to some inland and western regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather bureau forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with clouds expected to build during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.

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Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, potentially stirring up dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. Wind speeds will generally range between 10 and 25km/h, reaching 40km/h in coastal areas and up to 45km/h inland and in mountainous regions.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 37°C and 42°C in inland areas, 35°C to 40°C along the coast and islands, and 28°C to 33°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Friday morning, bringing a risk of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.

Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Rain chances to continue through Monday

The NCM's five-day forecast indicates that unsettled conditions could persist through Monday, with afternoon cloud development and possible rainfall in several parts of the country.

On Friday, convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rain. Humidity will rise overnight, with fog or mist possible on Saturday morning.

Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, with a chance of afternoon rain, while Sunday could see showers in northern and eastern areas.

By Monday, the possibility of rain is expected to shift towards eastern and southern regions, accompanied by partly cloudy skies.

Winds could reach 40km/h at times over the four days, raising dust in affected areas.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain generally slight from Friday through Monday, according to the NCM's latest weather bulletin.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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