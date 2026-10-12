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UAE weather: Rain forecast through Thursday as temperatures reach 43°C

Convective clouds, blowing dust and fog expected as winds reach 45km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain and convective clouds expected across the UAE through Thursday, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C. Stay updated on the latest weather changes.
Rain and convective clouds expected across the UAE through Thursday, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C. Stay updated on the latest weather changes.
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Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of the UAE from Monday (Oct. 12) through Thursday (Oct. 15), with convective clouds, blowing dust and fog also expected during an unsettled spell, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern areas and potentially extending into some internal areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.

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Temperatures could reach 43°C in internal areas, while coastal and island areas are forecast to record highs of up to 40°C.

Mountain temperatures will peak at around 33°C.

Winds will be light to moderate but could become fresh to strong around clouds, stirring up dust. Gusts could reach 45km/h in mountainous areas, 40km/h inland and 35km/h along the coast and islands.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some western areas, with a possibility of fog or mist.

Rain chances continue

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), convective clouds are forecast to develop over eastern and western areas during the afternoon and could bring rain.

Winds could reach 40km/h around clouds, causing blowing dust.

Fog or mist may develop over some western areas by Wednesday morning.

Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday (Oct. 14), with a chance of convective clouds and rainfall in eastern and western areas.

Humidity will increase overnight, bringing a possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.

On Thursday, convective clouds could form over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and may produce rain. Winds could again reach 40km/h and stir up dust.

Conditions are expected to become relatively more settled on Friday, although clouds may still become convective at times over eastern and southern areas.

Fog or mist will remain possible overnight and into Saturday morning.

Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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