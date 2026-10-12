Convective clouds, blowing dust and fog expected as winds reach 45km/h
Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of the UAE from Monday (Oct. 12) through Thursday (Oct. 15), with convective clouds, blowing dust and fog also expected during an unsettled spell, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern areas and potentially extending into some internal areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Temperatures could reach 43°C in internal areas, while coastal and island areas are forecast to record highs of up to 40°C.
Mountain temperatures will peak at around 33°C.
Winds will be light to moderate but could become fresh to strong around clouds, stirring up dust. Gusts could reach 45km/h in mountainous areas, 40km/h inland and 35km/h along the coast and islands.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some western areas, with a possibility of fog or mist.
On Tuesday (Oct. 13), convective clouds are forecast to develop over eastern and western areas during the afternoon and could bring rain.
Winds could reach 40km/h around clouds, causing blowing dust.
Fog or mist may develop over some western areas by Wednesday morning.
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday (Oct. 14), with a chance of convective clouds and rainfall in eastern and western areas.
Humidity will increase overnight, bringing a possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
On Thursday, convective clouds could form over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and may produce rain. Winds could again reach 40km/h and stir up dust.
Conditions are expected to become relatively more settled on Friday, although clouds may still become convective at times over eastern and southern areas.
Fog or mist will remain possible overnight and into Saturday morning.
Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the period.