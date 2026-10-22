NCM predicts rainfall, dusty winds and fog, with cooler conditions expected over weekend
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rainfall on Thursday as convective clouds develop over eastern and western areas, while temperatures are expected to reach 41°C in some inland regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with a chance of convective cloud formation in eastern and western areas during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.
The unsettled conditions are attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h in inland and mountainous areas, potentially causing blowing dust.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 35°C and 41°C in inland areas, 34°C and 38°C along the coast and islands, and 26°C and 32°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Friday morning, particularly in some coastal areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Looking ahead, the NCM expects partly cloudy conditions on Friday, with convective clouds potentially developing over eastern areas during the afternoon.
On Saturday, there is a renewed chance of rainfall in eastern and northern parts of the country, accompanied by a gradual decline in temperatures.
Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, with convective clouds likely to develop over northern and eastern areas, bringing further chances of rain.
Humidity will remain high overnight and during the early morning hours, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
By Monday, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over northern and eastern regions during the afternoon.
Winds will generally remain light to moderate over the coming days, occasionally reaching 35 km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.