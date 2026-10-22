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UAE weather: Rain forecast in parts of country as temperatures hit 41°C

NCM predicts rainfall, dusty winds and fog, with cooler conditions expected over weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather update: Rain forecast in eastern and western regions with temperatures hitting 41°C. Rainfall is accompanied by dusty winds and fog with cooler conditions expected over the weekend.
UAE weather update: Rain forecast in eastern and western regions with temperatures hitting 41°C. Rainfall is accompanied by dusty winds and fog with cooler conditions expected over the weekend.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rainfall on Thursday as convective clouds develop over eastern and western areas, while temperatures are expected to reach 41°C in some inland regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with a chance of convective cloud formation in eastern and western areas during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.

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The unsettled conditions are attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h in inland and mountainous areas, potentially causing blowing dust.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 35°C and 41°C in inland areas, 34°C and 38°C along the coast and islands, and 26°C and 32°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Friday morning, particularly in some coastal areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Rain chances to continue over weekend

Looking ahead, the NCM expects partly cloudy conditions on Friday, with convective clouds potentially developing over eastern areas during the afternoon.

On Saturday, there is a renewed chance of rainfall in eastern and northern parts of the country, accompanied by a gradual decline in temperatures.

Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, with convective clouds likely to develop over northern and eastern areas, bringing further chances of rain.

Humidity will remain high overnight and during the early morning hours, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.

By Monday, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over northern and eastern regions during the afternoon.

Winds will generally remain light to moderate over the coming days, occasionally reaching 35 km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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