The latest forecast points to a few surprises in the days ahead
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rain on Tuesday, as strong winds reaching 60km/h sweep across mountainous areas, raising dust and potentially reducing visibility, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern areas and extending towards some inland and western regions during the afternoon, bringing possible rainfall.
The unsettled conditions are being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity and causing blowing dust.
Wind speeds could reach 60km/h in mountainous areas, 50km/h inland and 35km/h along coastal areas and islands.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 40°C in inland areas, while coastal regions and islands will record highs of between 34°C and 38°C. Mountainous areas will see temperatures ranging from 28°C to 33°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, with mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
The NCM said unsettled weather would persist on Wednesday, with convective clouds forming over eastern areas and extending towards inland and western regions during the afternoon, accompanied by possible rainfall.
Winds could reach 50km/h, stirring up dust, while humid conditions overnight may lead to mist in some coastal and inland areas.
On Thursday, partly cloudy conditions will continue, with convective clouds developing over eastern and western areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing further rain.
Winds could reach 40km/h, accompanied by blowing dust.
Friday is expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas, some of which may become convective during the afternoon.
Humidity will rise overnight, with fog or mist possible over some western coastal areas early on Saturday.
By Saturday, temperatures are forecast to decline gradually, with clouds appearing over eastern and northern areas.
Winds will reach 35km/h on Friday and Saturday, while mist may form in some coastal and inland areas early on Sunday.
Sea conditions will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman through Thursday, becoming slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf on Friday and Saturday.