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UAE weather update: Rain and hail hit Fujairah, Sharjah as NCM issues alert

Residents are urged to take care outdoors and follow official safety advice

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Rain and hail have been reported in parts of the UAE on Monday.
Rain and hail have been reported in parts of the UAE on Monday.
X / Storm_centre

Dubai: Rain and hail have been reported in parts of the UAE on Monday, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of convective clouds, strong winds and blowing dust until 9pm.

Videos shared by Storm Centre on X showed hail and rainfall in Murbaḍ and Masafi in Fujairah, as well as rain between Al Madam and Murgham. Rain was also reported in parts of Sharjah.

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In a weather alert posted on X, the NCM said convective clouds could form over some eastern and southern areas, bringing rainfall and winds of up to 50km/h. The alert is in effect from 2pm to 9pm on Monday, October 19. Winds associated with the cloud activity may cause blowing dust and reduce visibility.

Separately, the NCM warned that fresh northwesterly winds could stir up dust and sand across some coastal and inland areas, reducing horizontal visibility to less than 3,000 metres at times between 3pm and 7pm.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during outdoor activities and follow instructions issued by the authorities, particularly in areas affected by rain, hail, strong winds and reduced visibility.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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