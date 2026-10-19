UAE weather update: Rain and hail hit Fujairah, Sharjah as NCM issues alert

Videos shared by Storm Centre on X showed hail and rainfall in Murbaḍ and Masafi in Fujairah, as well as rain between Al Madam and Murgham. Rain was also reported in parts of Sharjah.

Dubai: Rain and hail have been reported in parts of the UAE on Monday, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of convective clouds, strong winds and blowing dust until 9pm.

In a weather alert posted on X, the NCM said convective clouds could form over some eastern and southern areas, bringing rainfall and winds of up to 50km/h. The alert is in effect from 2pm to 9pm on Monday, October 19. Winds associated with the cloud activity may cause blowing dust and reduce visibility.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during outdoor activities and follow instructions issued by the authorities, particularly in areas affected by rain, hail, strong winds and reduced visibility.

Separately, the NCM warned that fresh northwesterly winds could stir up dust and sand across some coastal and inland areas, reducing horizontal visibility to less than 3,000 metres at times between 3pm and 7pm.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.