Rain and hail were reported along the Khor Fakkan road, with rainfall in Masafi and Dafta
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Interior has urged residents to exercise caution during unstable weather conditions, as rain and hail were reported in parts of the country on Saturday.
The ministry called on the public to follow safety precautions, stay away from flowing floodwaters and areas where water has accumulated, and avoid approaching potentially dangerous locations during changing weather conditions.
It also stressed the importance of following alerts and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
Rainfall was reported along the Khor Fakkan road, where hail was also observed, while showers affected Masafi and Dafta in Fujairah.
In a separate safety advisory, the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre urged residents to avoid crossing flooded areas and wadis during rainfall and to choose safer routes.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with a chance of convective clouds developing over eastern and northern areas, bringing rainfall.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times around cloud formations and raising dust. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will range from 15 to 25km/h, reaching 45km/h.
Conditions are expected to become humid overnight and on Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of mist forming.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi, 35°C in Dubai and Sharjah, and 31°C in Fujairah. Highs of 39°C are expected in Ruwais and Al Sila.
Humidity could reach 90 per cent in Fujairah, 85 per cent in Ajman and 80 per cent in Dubai and Sharjah.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, according to the NCM.