Saturday temperatures could reach 38°C inland, while mountain winds may climb up to 55km/h
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rainfall on Saturday, October 31, as convective clouds develop over eastern and northern areas, with strong winds raising dust and temperatures reaching 38°C inland, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly during cloud activity.
Wind speeds will generally range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h in coastal areas, 45km/h inland and 55km/h in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, 35°C to 38°C inland and 26°C to 32°C in mountainous areas.
Humidity could reach 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas. Conditions will become humid overnight and into Sunday morning, with mist possible in some coastal and inland locations.
The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Rain chances continue on Sunday and Monday
Unsettled weather is expected to persist on Sunday, November 1, with convective clouds developing over eastern and northern areas, bringing further chances of rainfall.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times and raising dust, with speeds reaching 40km/h.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are forecast for Monday, November 2, with another chance of rainfall in eastern and northern areas.
Southeasterly winds could turn northwesterly, becoming fresh at times and reaching 40km/h, particularly during cloud activity, causing blowing dust.
Humid conditions will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Weather to improve from Tuesday
By Tuesday, November 3, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with no rainfall indicated in the NCM's forecast for the day.
Humidity will remain high overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and reaching 35km/h. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Similar weather is forecast for Wednesday, November 4, with fair to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions overnight and into Thursday morning.
Fog or mist may form in some coastal and inland areas, while winds could reach 35km/h.
The sea may become slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.
The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.