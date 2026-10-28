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UAE weather update: Flash flood alert issued as heavy rain lashes Shees and Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah

CM warns of flash flood risks in mountainous areas until 8pm on Wednesday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Flash flood alert issued in Sharjah as heavy rain lashed Shees and Wadi Al Helo. Stay safe and avoid flood-prone areas. More rain expected in UAE this week.
Flash flood alert issued in Sharjah as heavy rain lashed Shees and Wadi Al Helo. Stay safe and avoid flood-prone areas. More rain expected in UAE this week.
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Dubai: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a flash flood alert on Wednesday as heavy rain fell over Shees and Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah, warning residents and motorists to stay away from areas prone to flooding.

The alert, effective from 3pm to 8pm on October 28, covers some mountainous areas, where rainfall could trigger sudden flooding.

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Storm Centre also shared a video on X showing heavy rain in Fujairah.

"Please take caution during rainfall and stay away from areas prone to flash flooding," the NCM said in its advisory.

Video footage showed heavy rain falling over Shees, with wet roads, passing vehicles and reduced visibility against a backdrop of mountains and palm trees.

The warning comes amid unsettled weather affecting parts of the UAE, particularly mountainous areas where rainwater can accumulate rapidly in valleys and low-lying areas.

The NCM forecast further rainfall over northern and eastern parts of the country on Wednesday, with winds reaching 50km/h at times around cloud formations and causing blowing dust.

The latest warning follows heavy rain and hail in parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, when Shawka recorded 21.2mm of rainfall, according to the NCM.

More showers are possible over eastern and southern areas on Thursday, with further chances of rain in eastern parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed on wet roads and avoid valleys and areas where floodwaters may accumulate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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