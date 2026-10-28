CM warns of flash flood risks in mountainous areas until 8pm on Wednesday
Dubai: The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a flash flood alert on Wednesday as heavy rain fell over Shees and Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah, warning residents and motorists to stay away from areas prone to flooding.
The alert, effective from 3pm to 8pm on October 28, covers some mountainous areas, where rainfall could trigger sudden flooding.
Storm Centre also shared a video on X showing heavy rain in Fujairah.
"Please take caution during rainfall and stay away from areas prone to flash flooding," the NCM said in its advisory.
Video footage showed heavy rain falling over Shees, with wet roads, passing vehicles and reduced visibility against a backdrop of mountains and palm trees.
The warning comes amid unsettled weather affecting parts of the UAE, particularly mountainous areas where rainwater can accumulate rapidly in valleys and low-lying areas.
The NCM forecast further rainfall over northern and eastern parts of the country on Wednesday, with winds reaching 50km/h at times around cloud formations and causing blowing dust.
The latest warning follows heavy rain and hail in parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, when Shawka recorded 21.2mm of rainfall, according to the NCM.
More showers are possible over eastern and southern areas on Thursday, with further chances of rain in eastern parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.
Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed on wet roads and avoid valleys and areas where floodwaters may accumulate.