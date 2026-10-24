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Rain hits Masafi with UAE issuing weather alert for winds of up to 45km/h

Convective clouds may bring more showers to northern and eastern parts of the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The weather alert covers the period from 3.45pm to 8pm on Saturday, with the NCM urging residents to exercise caution.
The weather alert covers the period from 3.45pm to 8pm on Saturday, with the NCM urging residents to exercise caution.
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Fujairah: Rain fell in Masafi in the UAE's eastern region on Saturday afternoon, October 24, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of further rainfall across parts of the country, accompanied by strong winds and blowing dust.

The NCM forecast the development of convective clouds over scattered areas, particularly in the eastern and northern regions, with conditions favourable for rainfall.

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Winds are expected to become fresh to strong at times around cloud formations, potentially stirring up dust and sand and reaching speeds of 45km/h.

The weather alert covers the period from 3.45pm to 8pm on Saturday, with the NCM urging residents to exercise caution.

The rainfall in Masafi comes amid unsettled weather conditions affecting parts of the UAE, with cloud development and showers expected in some areas.

The NCM's broader forecast for Saturday also indicated a chance of rain over eastern and western areas during the afternoon, along with a possible drop in temperatures.

Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming.

Further opportunities for rainfall are forecast over northern and eastern parts of the country in the coming days, accompanied by gusty winds that could stir up dust.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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