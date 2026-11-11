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UAE issues nationwide weather alert as thunderstorms loom

Residents urged to drive cautiously and avoid wadis, flooded areas and beaches

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Ministry of Interior issued a weather alert as thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds loom. Residents urged to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines during unstable conditions.
The Ministry of Interior issued a weather alert as thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds loom. Residents urged to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines during unstable conditions.

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has issued a nationwide weather alert, urging residents and motorists to exercise extreme caution as unsettled conditions are expected to bring rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning and possible hail across the country.

In an alert issued on Wednesday, the ministry warned that rainfall and winds of varying intensity could affect several parts of the UAE, with reduced visibility in some areas posing additional risks to motorists.

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The ministry called on the public to remain vigilant, follow official safety instructions and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others.

"With unsettled weather expected across the country, please exercise caution, follow safety guidelines, reduce speed while driving, and stay away from valley channels and areas where water collects," the ministry said.

Motorists were particularly urged to reduce their speed and remain alert while driving in rainy conditions, especially in areas experiencing poor visibility.

The ministry also warned residents against approaching wadis, where rainwater can accumulate or flow rapidly, and advised the public to avoid areas prone to flooding.

In addition, it urged people to refrain from going out to sea or visiting beaches during the unstable weather conditions.

The warning comes as the country experiences unsettled weather, with rain reported in parts of Sharjah, including Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Badayer.

The ministry stressed that public safety remains its highest priority, reinforcing its message: "Your safety is our priority."

Residents have been urged to remain cautious throughout the period of unstable weather and comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The advisory underscores the importance of taking precautionary measures during periods of unstable weather, particularly when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities. Residents are encouraged to monitor official weather updates and adjust their plans accordingly to minimise potential risks.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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