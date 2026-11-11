Residents urged to drive cautiously and avoid wadis, flooded areas and beaches
Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has issued a nationwide weather alert, urging residents and motorists to exercise extreme caution as unsettled conditions are expected to bring rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning and possible hail across the country.
In an alert issued on Wednesday, the ministry warned that rainfall and winds of varying intensity could affect several parts of the UAE, with reduced visibility in some areas posing additional risks to motorists.
The ministry called on the public to remain vigilant, follow official safety instructions and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others.
"With unsettled weather expected across the country, please exercise caution, follow safety guidelines, reduce speed while driving, and stay away from valley channels and areas where water collects," the ministry said.
Motorists were particularly urged to reduce their speed and remain alert while driving in rainy conditions, especially in areas experiencing poor visibility.
The ministry also warned residents against approaching wadis, where rainwater can accumulate or flow rapidly, and advised the public to avoid areas prone to flooding.
In addition, it urged people to refrain from going out to sea or visiting beaches during the unstable weather conditions.
The warning comes as the country experiences unsettled weather, with rain reported in parts of Sharjah, including Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Badayer.
The ministry stressed that public safety remains its highest priority, reinforcing its message: "Your safety is our priority."
Residents have been urged to remain cautious throughout the period of unstable weather and comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
The advisory underscores the importance of taking precautionary measures during periods of unstable weather, particularly when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities. Residents are encouraged to monitor official weather updates and adjust their plans accordingly to minimise potential risks.