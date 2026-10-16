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UAE rain alert: Showers continue to lash Sharjah and Al Ain as NCM warns of thunderstorms, hail

Eastern UAE sees heavy downpours with convective cloud alert in place

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Heavy rainfall in Al Ain
Heavy rainfall in Al Ain
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Dubai: Rain is falling across parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon. Showers continue in the Eastern Region and heavy downpours are hitting Al Ain as convective clouds keep building over the country.

Rain is coming down on Wadi Al Helo Street in Kalba, Sharjah, in the Eastern Region. Heavy rain is also pouring on the Malaqit area of Al Ain, according to Storm Centre, which has been sharing videos of the conditions from both areas.

The rain comes as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) keeps a convective cloud alert in place until 9pm on Friday. The alert took effect at 2pm. The NCM’s latest update, released at 4.05pm, shows the alert covering a long stretch of the east of the country, from Khor Fakkan and Fujairah down to Al Ain.

A separate inland pocket south-west of Abu Dhabi is also included. Parts of Fujairah, the area south-east of Al Ain and the inland pocket are marked in orange, which indicates a higher level of alert.

Thunderstorms are expected over the mountains of the Eastern Region and over the Central Region, and they could reach the Dubai–Al Ain Road. The storms may bring hail and active winds. The gusty conditions can kick up dust and briefly reduce visibility, especially on open roads and in desert areas.

With the wet weather continuing, the NCM urged the public to follow safety measures. It advised residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Anyone who has to be on the road should drive carefully, stay alert and look out for the safety of other road users, and turn on low-beam headlights when visibility drops.

The NCM also asked residents to follow weather forecasts only through official channels and to be ready to follow instructions from the authorities. It urged the public to rely on its official reports and not to spread rumours.

Abu Dhabi Police also urged drivers to take care and follow safe driving guidelines, since more rain and changeable weather are expected in the coming days. Police stressed that motorists should check the weather before setting out, slow down and keep a safe distance from other vehicles to protect everyone on the road.

Police also warned residents not to approach flowing wadis or areas where rainwater has collected. Drivers were told to avoid distractions, including using mobile phones to take photos or videos while driving. Motorists were asked to keep to the speed limits shown on traffic signs and electronic message boards, and to adjust their speed to the weather conditions.

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