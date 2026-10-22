UAE weather: More rain could hit these areas this weekend as temperatures begin to drop

Rain on the radar? Some UAE residents may need an umbrella this weekend
Dubai: Residents across the UAE can expect a gradually cooler and more changeable weekend, with clouds building over eastern and northern parts of the country and a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weekend begins on a warm note on Friday, with fair to partly cloudy skies across most of the country. Clouds will gather over eastern areas as the day goes on and may turn rainy by the afternoon, though widespread rain is not expected. Humidity will climb after sunset, and residents in some coastal and inland areas may wake up to fog or mist on Saturday morning.
Conditions turn more unsettled on Saturday, when convective clouds are likely to develop over eastern and northern regions and may bring rainfall to parts of these areas. Temperatures will also begin to drop gradually, offering a welcome break from the heat.
The cloudy trend continues into Sunday, with more convective clouds and possible showers over the north and east. Those heading out in these areas should keep an eye on the skies and follow official updates. No hail has been forecast so far.
Inland areas will remain the hottest part of the country, with daytime highs of 35°C to 41°C and overnight lows of 21°C to 26°C. Coastal areas and islands will be slightly cooler during the day, with highs of 34°C to 38°C, but nights will be warmer and stickier, with lows of 25°C to 30°C.
The mountains will offer the most comfortable weather of the weekend. Daytime temperatures there will range from 26°C to 32°C, while nights will cool to between 19°C and 25°C, making them an appealing option for residents planning a weekend escape or outdoor activities. Visitors should, however, be prepared for sudden changes, as clouds are most likely to build over these areas.
Humidity will be high at night and in the early mornings, reaching up to 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas and up to 80 per cent in the mountains, before dropping significantly during the day to as low as 10 per cent inland. The high overnight moisture raises the chance of fog or mist through Monday morning, and motorists are urged to drive carefully, keep a safe distance and follow speed limits when visibility is reduced.
Winds will generally be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting northwesterly. They may freshen at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and gusts of up to 35 km/h along the coast and 40 km/h inland and over the mountains, though no strong winds are expected.
The sea will remain relatively calm throughout the weekend, slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, making conditions generally suitable for beachgoers and those planning boat trips.