NCM forecasts afternoon rain in eastern, inland and western areas Monday to Wednesday too
Abu Dhabi: The UAE could experience five consecutive days of rainfall in some areas from Sunday, October 18, to Thursday, October 22, with winds reaching 50 km/h and early morning fog or mist, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said convective clouds could develop over eastern parts of the country on Sunday afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.
The possibility of rainfall is expected to extend to some inland and western areas from Monday through Wednesday, before shifting towards western parts of the country on Thursday.
Winds will be light to moderate for much of the period but could strengthen considerably during cloud activity, reaching 50 km/h from Sunday through Wednesday and raising dust.
Humidity will also increase overnight and during the early morning, creating conditions favourable for fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Despite the unsettled conditions, skies are expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy.
Sunday will begin with humid conditions in some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of mist forming during the morning.
The weather will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rain.
Southeasterly winds will turn northwesterly, generally blowing at 10 to 25 km/h but strengthening to 50 km/h at times with cloud activity.
Stronger winds may raise dust in affected areas.
Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The possibility of rainfall will spread beyond eastern areas on Monday, with convective clouds forecast to develop during the afternoon and extend across some inland and western parts of the country.
The day will begin with humid conditions and a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy outside areas affected by convective clouds.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching 50 km/h during stronger cloud activity, potentially causing blowing dust.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday, with possible fog or mist in coastal and inland areas during the morning.
Convective clouds could again develop over eastern areas and extend into some inland and western regions during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.
Winds will be southeasterly, turning northwesterly, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, increasing to 50 km/h at times.
Blowing dust is possible during stronger winds associated with cloud development.
Sea conditions are expected to remain slight.
The NCM expects another humid morning on Wednesday, with a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail, although convective clouds could develop in the east and spread into some inland and western areas during the afternoon, bringing possible rainfall.
Winds will remain light to moderate, becoming strong at times with cloud activity and reaching speeds of 50 km/h.
Dust may be raised in areas experiencing stronger winds.
The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight.
On Thursday, the possibility of convective cloud development will shift towards western areas, where afternoon showers may occur.
The morning will again be humid, with a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, while southeasterly winds will turn northwesterly.
Wind speeds will generally range from 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h with cloud activity and raising dust.
Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.