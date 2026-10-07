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Rain falls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain as unsettled weather affects parts of the UAE

Rain hits parts of Abu Dhabi as NCM warns of 40km/h winds and blowing dust

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rainfall hits Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as convective clouds and fresh winds bring unsettled weather across parts of the UAE.
Rainfall hits Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as convective clouds and fresh winds bring unsettled weather across parts of the UAE.
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Dubai: Rain is falling over several parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon, including Al Samha, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road and Nahel Road northwest of Al Ain, as unsettled weather affects parts of the UAE.

The rainfall comes as convective clouds develop over eastern and southern areas, accompanied by fresh winds and blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said in its latest update that convective clouds associated with rainfall were affecting some eastern and southern areas, with fresh winds at times stirring up dust and reaching speeds of up to 40km/h. The conditions are expected to continue until 8pm today.

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The latest update follows the national forecaster's morning outlook, which predicted fair to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and a possibility of rainfall. Temperatures were also forecast to rise.

Humidity is expected to increase on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a possibility of fog or mist. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. 6-20261006111520

The UAE is currently affected by a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, according to the NCM weather bulletin. 6-20261006111520

What to expect through Saturday

Conditions are forecast to become more settled on Thursday, although clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Fog or mist could form over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Friday morning, with winds reaching 30km/h.

Friday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas in the afternoon. Humid conditions could again bring fog or mist overnight and into Saturday morning.

On Saturday, clouds developing over eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon. Fog or mist is again possible over some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Sunday morning, while winds could reach 30km/h.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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