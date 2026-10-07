Rain hits parts of Abu Dhabi as NCM warns of 40km/h winds and blowing dust
Dubai: Rain is falling over several parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon, including Al Samha, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road and Nahel Road northwest of Al Ain, as unsettled weather affects parts of the UAE.
The rainfall comes as convective clouds develop over eastern and southern areas, accompanied by fresh winds and blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said in its latest update that convective clouds associated with rainfall were affecting some eastern and southern areas, with fresh winds at times stirring up dust and reaching speeds of up to 40km/h. The conditions are expected to continue until 8pm today.
The latest update follows the national forecaster's morning outlook, which predicted fair to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and a possibility of rainfall. Temperatures were also forecast to rise.
Humidity is expected to increase on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a possibility of fog or mist. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. 6-20261006111520
The UAE is currently affected by a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, according to the NCM weather bulletin. 6-20261006111520
Conditions are forecast to become more settled on Thursday, although clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Fog or mist could form over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Friday morning, with winds reaching 30km/h.
Friday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas in the afternoon. Humid conditions could again bring fog or mist overnight and into Saturday morning.
On Saturday, clouds developing over eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon. Fog or mist is again possible over some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Sunday morning, while winds could reach 30km/h.