UAE weather: Why does it feel so much hotter than it is?

Stay hydrated - humidity can affect many things including how quickly sweat evaporates
The weather thermometer says 38-degrees, but your flushed face is vehemently disagreeing and your body insists it’s more like 50-degrees. Who is right? Surprisingly, it could be both.
UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) explained in an Instagram post that air temperature – which is what the instrument is measuring – is only one variable that contributes to how warm we feel.
When the humidity is high, it explains, sweat evaporates less efficiently from the body, which can increase the sensation of heat.
Then there’s wind speed – when there’s a gentle breeze, things feel generally cooler. Plus, there’s your exposure to sunlight; in the shade, you feel automatically less warm.
The UAE is currently in the middle of a humid period; the temperatures may get lower overnight but because of the moisture in the air, it feels muggy.
The NCM has previously said it expects humidity to remain high during October, which means cooler weather will not necessarily bring an immediate end to damp, sticky mornings. The change will be gradual.
If you are trying to exercise your way to fitness, it’s important to keep an eye on where and how much you work out. During humid weather, intense workouts may overheat you as sweat doesn’t evaporate as quickly. The key is to stay hydrated – and perhaps use that indoor gym.