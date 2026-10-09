Humidity may reach 90 per cent as fog returns before rain chances rise on Monday
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for a humid and partly cloudy weekend, with fog possible in some areas before the chance of rain increases early next week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern parts of the country during the afternoon and the possibility that some become convective. Temperatures are expected to fall slightly.
Daytime highs will reach between 36°C and 40°C across coastal areas and islands, while inland temperatures could climb to between 39°C and 42°C. Mountain areas will be cooler, with maximum temperatures ranging from 28°C to 36°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and inland areas, creating conditions for fog or mist, particularly in western parts of the country.
Maximum relative humidity could reach 90 per cent along the coast and islands, 85 per cent inland and 80 per cent in mountain areas.
Winds will remain light to moderate on Friday, generally southeasterly to northeasterly at 10 to 20km/h, reaching 30km/h at times. Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Saturday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and potentially become convective.
Humidity will return overnight and into Sunday morning, again bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas, especially towards the west.
Sunday will follow a similar pattern, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon cloud development in eastern and southern areas. Fog or mist could again form overnight and on Monday morning.
The recurring humid nights are consistent with the broader October pattern, when moisture remains high even as temperatures begin to ease. The NCM has previously said October typically remains humid, with average maximum relative humidity around 78 per cent. Gulf News
A more noticeable change is forecast from Monday.
Convective clouds could form over eastern areas and extend into some inland parts of the country during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Winds may also strengthen considerably around cloud activity, reaching 45km/h at times and potentially stirring up blowing dust.
On Tuesday, convective clouds are again forecast over eastern and southern areas and may be associated with rain, while winds could reach 40km/h around cloud formations.
Despite the changing conditions, seas are expected to remain generally slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea through the forecast period.
The NCM said the country is currently affected by a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, helping to support the changing cloud conditions expected over the coming days.