NCM forecasts rainfall in northern and eastern areas on Monday, November 23
Dubai: Rain is expected in parts of the UAE on Monday, November 23, as the country experiences a spell of partly cloudy weather and humid nights, with fog or mist possible in several areas over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM's four-day forecast, covering Sunday through Wednesday, indicates a chance of rainfall in some northern and eastern parts of the country on Monday, while generally fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail elsewhere.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight, bringing the possibility of fog or mist, particularly during the early morning hours.
The weather on Sunday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over islands and some coastal and eastern areas.
Conditions will turn humid on Sunday night and into Monday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresh, blowing from the northwest before shifting southeasterly, with speeds reaching 35km/h.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi, 31°C in Dubai and Sharjah, and 32°C in Ras Al Khaimah. Overnight lows could fall to 18°C in Liwa and Ruwais.
Cloud cover is forecast to increase over parts of the northern and eastern UAE on Monday, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Elsewhere, skies will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some western areas.
Northeasterly to southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20km/h, occasionally reaching 30km/h. Seas will remain slight.
Tuesday will bring generally fair to partly cloudy skies, with occasional cloud cover over some eastern and northern areas.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland locations.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the northeast to southeast at 10 to 20km/h and reaching 30km/h at times.
Similar weather conditions are forecast for Wednesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and occasional cloud cover over islands and some coastal areas.
Humid conditions are expected to continue into Thursday morning, November 26, with a possibility of fog or mist developing over some coastal and inland areas.
Southeasterly winds will gradually shift northwesterly, reaching 30km/h at times. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.