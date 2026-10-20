More of the same is on the way. The UAE could experience five consecutive days of rainfall in some areas from Sunday, October 18, to Thursday, October 22, with winds reaching 50 km/h and early morning fog or mist, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. The NCM’s online weather map shows that Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain are set to be hit by heavy rain until Wednesday. Clouds are expected to form in the east and spread into some inland and western areas during the afternoon, bringing possible rainfall.