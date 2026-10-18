UAE weather update: Hail reported in Dubai’s Margham as NCM issues flash flood alert

NCM urged the public to exercise caution in rain and avoid areas prone to flash flooding
Dubai: Hail fell on Margham in Dubai on Sunday afternoon, while rain was reported on Khor Fakkan Road and in Al Ajili, east of Shuka, in the Eastern Region, according to a post on X by Storm_centre.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a flash flood alert for some mountain areas, urging the public to exercise caution during rainfall and stay away from areas prone to flash flooding.
The latest conditions follow yellow and orange weather alerts issued by the NCM for several parts of the country, warning of potentially hazardous weather linked to convective clouds until 7pm.
In its advisory, issued at 3:38pm on October 18, the NCM urged residents in areas marked yellow to exercise caution and remain alert to changing weather conditions. People in areas under orange alerts were advised to stay prepared and comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
The advisory, covering 2pm to 7pm, highlights areas in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE, including mountainous regions near Fujairah and Al Ain.
According to the NCM’s weather map, yellow alerts indicate areas where caution is required because of potentially hazardous weather, while orange alerts signal a higher level of risk requiring increased vigilance. The warnings are linked to convective clouds, which can bring rapidly changing weather.
The NCM urged the public to follow official weather updates and exercise caution in affected areas until the alerts expire at 7pm.