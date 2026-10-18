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UAE weather update: Hail reported in Dubai’s Margham as NCM issues flash flood alert

NCM urged the public to exercise caution in rain and avoid areas prone to flash flooding

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Hail fell on Margham in Dubai, while rain was reported in Al Ajili and on Khor Fakkan Road.
Hail fell on Margham in Dubai, while rain was reported in Al Ajili and on Khor Fakkan Road.
X / Storm_centre

Dubai: Hail fell on Margham in Dubai on Sunday afternoon, while rain was reported on Khor Fakkan Road and in Al Ajili, east of Shuka, in the Eastern Region, according to a post on X by Storm_centre.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a flash flood alert for some mountain areas, urging the public to exercise caution during rainfall and stay away from areas prone to flash flooding.

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The latest conditions follow yellow and orange weather alerts issued by the NCM for several parts of the country, warning of potentially hazardous weather linked to convective clouds until 7pm.

In its advisory, issued at 3:38pm on October 18, the NCM urged residents in areas marked yellow to exercise caution and remain alert to changing weather conditions. People in areas under orange alerts were advised to stay prepared and comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The advisory, covering 2pm to 7pm, highlights areas in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE, including mountainous regions near Fujairah and Al Ain.

According to the NCM’s weather map, yellow alerts indicate areas where caution is required because of potentially hazardous weather, while orange alerts signal a higher level of risk requiring increased vigilance. The warnings are linked to convective clouds, which can bring rapidly changing weather.

The NCM urged the public to follow official weather updates and exercise caution in affected areas until the alerts expire at 7pm.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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