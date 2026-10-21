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UAE weather alert: Heavy rain hits east as NCM warns of strong winds up to 50km/h

Motorists cautioned as dust and rain reduce visibility across affected areas

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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UAE weather alert: Heavy rain hits east as NCM warns of strong winds up to 50km/h

Dubai: Parts of the UAE received rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert for convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas of the country.

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In its alert, the NCM said there is a chance of cumulonimbus clouds developing over some eastern and southern regions, bringing rainfall along with fresh to strong winds at times. The winds, associated with the clouds, may stir up dust and blowing sand, with speeds reaching up to 50km/h. The alert is in effect until 10pm on Wednesday, October 21.

Cumulonimbus clouds are tall, dense clouds that typically form when warm, moist air rises rapidly. They are often associated with sudden showers, gusty winds and, at times, thunder and lightning, and can bring brief but intense downpours.

Rain in Fujairah and other areas

Videos shared by Storm Centre, which tracks weather conditions across the country, showed rain falling over Fujairah, accompanied by cooler temperatures. The footage showed wet roads and overcast skies over parts of the emirate.

Other clips posted by the account showed rain on roads in several areas, with Storm Centre mentioning locations including Musaffah, Mazyad and Hatta.

Cooler mornings

The rain comes as temperatures across the country continue to ease with the shift into the cooler months. Earlier in the day, the NCM said the lowest temperature recorded in the country on Wednesday morning was 19.3°C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 6am UAE time.

October typically marks a period of transition in the UAE, with daytime heat gradually softening and mornings becoming more pleasant, particularly in mountainous and inland areas.

Safety advice

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during rainfall and dusty conditions, as visibility may drop suddenly. Drivers should reduce their speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid using mobile phones while driving. Residents are also urged to stay away from wadis and low-lying areas where water can collect during heavy showers.

Authorities have urged the public to follow official weather updates from the NCM and to rely only on verified sources for information.

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