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UAE rain alert: Abu Dhabi Police urge caution as NCM warns of convective clouds

Yellow alert in place for parts of the UAE until 9pm today

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Police advise caution during rainy conditions in Abu Dhabi
Police advise caution during rainy conditions in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully as rain hit parts of the country on Tuesday, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issuing a yellow alert for convective cloud formation across several areas.

In a post on X, the police asked drivers to take extra care in the wet conditions and to follow the variable speed limits shown on the electronic information boards along the roads.

The NCM alert is in effect from 2pm to 9pm on Tuesday, October 13. According to the weather map shared by the centre, the alert covers a stretch of the east of the country, running from the Al Ain area north through the mountainous region towards Fujairah and the east coast, as well as an inland area in the Al Dhafra region of western Abu Dhabi.

Convective clouds can bring sudden showers, sometimes heavy, along with lightning, strong gusts and reduced visibility. Conditions can change quickly, particularly in mountainous and inland areas.

Motorists are advised to slow down, keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and switch on headlights when visibility drops. Residents should stay away from wadis and low-lying areas where water can collect, and avoid crossing flooded roads.

Residents are also advised to follow official updates from the NCM and police for the latest information.

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