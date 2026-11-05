UAE announces $3 million funding for new rain enhancement research projects

New funding cycle launched to advance rain enhancement technologies in arid regions
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced $3 million in funding for up to five research projects aimed at advancing rain enhancement technologies, as the country steps up efforts to strengthen water security and develop new ways to boost rainfall, particularly in arid regions.
The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), managed by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), announced its Seventh Cycle on November 5, inviting researchers from around the world to submit proposals addressing key challenges in rain enhancement science.
“The UAE continues to invest in scientific research, innovation and international cooperation as part of its efforts to strengthen water security,” said Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization and Chairman of the NCM.
“Through NCM and the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, we are supporting new research and technologies that advance rain enhancement science and contribute to addressing water scarcity,” he added.
The new funding cycle will support up to five projects, with grants of up to $500,000 for one-year projects, $1 million for two-year projects and up to $1.5 million for three-year projects. Individual projects will run for between one and three years.
Five key research areas targeted
The programme has identified five priority research areas: optimising cloud-seeding materials; developing new cloud formation and rain enhancement systems; using autonomous unmanned aircraft systems; exploring limited-area climate interventions; and improving models, software and data.
The research will explore ways to improve the effectiveness of cloud seeding, develop alternatives to conventional techniques and investigate how emerging technologies, including autonomous aircraft, can support rain enhancement operations.
Other areas will examine the potential impact of land-use changes, atmospheric moisture and aerosols on local climate conditions, alongside the use of artificial intelligence and advanced modelling to improve rainfall prediction and assess the effectiveness of rain enhancement activities.
Dr Ahmad Al Kamali, Director of UAEREP and Acting Head of Cloud Seeding Operations at NCM, said the latest cycle builds on scientific and technological progress achieved through the programme's previous six cycles.
“Our focus is on research that addresses important scientific questions, introduces innovative approaches and demonstrates a clear pathway towards practical application,” he said.
The programme is placing particular emphasis on moving their research beyond the experimental stage to operational readiness. Applicants are expected to demonstrate how their proposed work could lead to practical applications or deliver scientific advances in rain enhancement.
UAEREP is also encouraging partnerships between universities, industry and government institutions, including international and multi-institutional research teams. The involvement of UAE-based researchers and institutions is strongly encouraged.
Applications will go through a two-stage evaluation process, assessing scientific and technical merit, innovation, research methodology, team expertise, capacity building and budget requirements.
The Seventh Cycle builds on 17 research projects funded across the programme's previous six cycles. Through the latest round, the UAE aims to further develop scientifically validated technologies and methods to support rainfall enhancement and improve water security in the country and internationally.