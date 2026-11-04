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UAE weather alert: Fog blankets Abu Dhabi roads, rain expected in these regions

Abu Dhabi Police advised drivers to follow the changing speed limits for their safety

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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UAE weather: Fog disrupts Abu Dhabi traffic; speed limits cut on key roads
UAE weather: Fog disrupts Abu Dhabi traffic; speed limits cut on key roads
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Dubai: Thick fog blanketed parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issuing red and yellow fog alerts across large areas of the emirate, ahead of a spell of unsettled weather that could bring rain to the UAE through Saturday.

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The NCM alert, in effect until 9am on Wednesday, covered much of the inland region of Abu Dhabi, including Liwa, Hameem, Razeen and Nahil, as well as parts of Al Ain and areas bordering Dubai. Residents were warned of poor horizontal visibility, which may drop further at times.

Abu Dhabi Police activated speed reduction systems on several major roads, lowering the limit to 80km/h on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road between Al Saad Bridge and Al Amerah Bridge, and on Sweihan road between Al Shamkha Bridge and the Zayed Military City roundabout.

The reduced limit was also activated on Umm Al Zumoul road between Al Quaa and Bu Qrayh. Drivers are urged to follow the reduced limits, keep a safe distance and stay alert to changing road conditions.

Rain on the horizon

Rain is possible across parts of the UAE from Wednesday to Saturday, with temperatures reaching 38°C, humidity climbing to 90 per cent and winds at times kicking up dust, according to the NCM.

The rain is expected mainly in eastern and northern parts of the country, which typically include Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah’s east coast, along with the mountain areas.

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to form over eastern and northern areas, which could bring rain. The NCM said the unsettled conditions are linked to a weak surface pressure system along with an extension of a weak upper-air low.

Despite the chance of showers, daytime temperatures will stay high. Inland areas could see 35°C to 38°C, coastal areas and islands 33°C to 36°C, and mountainous regions 23°C to 31°C.

Humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas overnight and into Thursday morning, raising the chance of more fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening up to 35km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Rain chances through Saturday

Thursday will remain partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected over eastern and northern areas in the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Humidity will rise again overnight and into Friday morning in some coastal areas, with winds reaching up to 35km/h.

Friday could bring more rain to eastern and northern areas, along with stronger winds of up to 40km/h that may cause blowing dust.

On Saturday, convective clouds may form over eastern areas in the afternoon, bringing another chance of rain, with winds reaching up to 35km/h.

By Sunday, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with some clouds over northern and eastern areas. The NCM has not forecast rain for Sunday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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