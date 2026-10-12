The unsettled conditions came as convective clouds developed over eastern areas, with further rainfall expected across parts of the country during the afternoon.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming over eastern regions and potentially extending into inland areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times during cloud activity, with speeds reaching 45km/h in mountainous areas. Strong winds could stir up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures will remain high, reaching up to 43°C in inland areas, while coastal and island regions are expected to record highs of between 35°C and 40°C.

The NCM has forecast further chances of rainfall over eastern and western areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, with convective clouds potentially bringing additional showers to eastern and southern regions on Thursday.

Humidity is also expected to rise overnight and during the early morning, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist forming in some areas.