Heavy rain battered the Sharjah-Kalba road as hail fell in Al Dhaid and Masafi on Tuesday
Sharjah: Heavy rain and hail swept across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with downpours affecting Sharjah and Fujairah, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned that unsettled weather could continue into Wednesday, bringing further rainfall and winds of up to 50km/h, while heavy showers were reported along the Sharjah-Kalba road, rainfall reached Al Madam and Mleiha in Sharjah, and hail was reported in Al Dhaid as well as Masafi in the eastern region during another spell of unstable weather.
In Fujairah, rainwater was reported flowing through mountain streams in Maydaq, highlighting the effects of the downpours in the country's mountainous eastern areas.
The latest reports followed several days of intermittent rainfall across the northern and eastern emirates. On Monday, 19 October, rain and hail were recorded in parts of Sharjah and Fujairah, prompting warnings from the NCM about strong winds, blowing dust and reduced visibility.
The unsettled conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday, 21 October, with the NCM forecasting fair to partly cloudy skies and the development of convective clouds over eastern areas during the afternoon. The clouds could extend into some inland and western districts, bringing further rainfall.
Winds will blow from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally strengthening to 50km/h during cloud activity and potentially stirring up dust.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning, with mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Thursday, 22 October, partly cloudy conditions are forecast, with another chance of rain as convective clouds develop over eastern and western parts of the country during the afternoon. Winds could reach 40km/h, while fog or mist may develop in some coastal areas overnight and early on Friday.
Conditions are expected to become more settled on Friday, 23 October, although convective clouds could still form over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds will reach up to 35km/h, with fog or mist possible overnight and into Saturday morning.
On Saturday, 24 October, temperatures are forecast to decline gradually. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a possibility of convective cloud formation in eastern and northern areas.
Motorists travelling through mountainous districts and rain-affected roads should remain cautious, particularly near wadis and low-lying areas where runoff can develop rapidly following heavy rainfall.