Sharjah: Heavy rain and hail swept across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with downpours affecting Sharjah and Fujairah, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned that unsettled weather could continue into Wednesday, bringing further rainfall and winds of up to 50km/h, while heavy showers were reported along the Sharjah-Kalba road, rainfall reached Al Madam and Mleiha in Sharjah, and hail was reported in Al Dhaid as well as Masafi in the eastern region during another spell of unstable weather.