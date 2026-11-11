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UAE weather alert: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast as unstable weather continues

Temperatures drop as UAE faces rough seas and strong winds this week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE braces for heavy rain, blowing dust, and rough seas as convective clouds bring intermittent rainfall to scattered areas this week.
UAE braces for heavy rain, blowing dust, and rough seas as convective clouds bring intermittent rainfall to scattered areas this week.
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Dubai: Heavy rain could hit parts of the UAE on Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong winds, blowing dust and rough seas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with convective clouds bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas. Rain could be heavy at times in some parts of the country.

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The unsettled weather is attributed to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust. North-westerly winds are expected to reach 50km/h in coastal areas and islands, while winds in inland and mountainous areas could reach 40km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures on Wednesday will range between 30°C and 34°C in inland areas, 27°C and 31°C along the coast and islands, and 22°C and 26°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels could reach 85 per cent in coastal areas and islands, and 80 per cent in inland and mountainous regions.

More rain expected Thursday

The NCM said unstable conditions would continue on Thursday, November 12, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and convective clouds bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas. Rain could again be heavy in some locations.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly further, while southwesterly to northwesterly winds will reach 55km/h at times, causing blowing dust.

The Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.

Weather outlook for Friday to Sunday

On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Northwesterly winds could reach 45km/h, causing blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf will be very rough to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 45km/h. Seas will remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

By Sunday, conditions are forecast to improve, with fair to partly cloudy skies. Winds will ease slightly but could still reach 40km/h, causing blowing dust at times.

The Arabian Gulf will remain rough, while conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to ease to slight.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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