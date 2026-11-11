Temperatures drop as UAE faces rough seas and strong winds this week
Dubai: Heavy rain could hit parts of the UAE on Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong winds, blowing dust and rough seas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with convective clouds bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas. Rain could be heavy at times in some parts of the country.
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The unsettled weather is attributed to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust. North-westerly winds are expected to reach 50km/h in coastal areas and islands, while winds in inland and mountainous areas could reach 40km/h.
The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by early Thursday morning.
Temperatures on Wednesday will range between 30°C and 34°C in inland areas, 27°C and 31°C along the coast and islands, and 22°C and 26°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels could reach 85 per cent in coastal areas and islands, and 80 per cent in inland and mountainous regions.
More rain expected Thursday
The NCM said unstable conditions would continue on Thursday, November 12, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and convective clouds bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas. Rain could again be heavy in some locations.
Temperatures are expected to fall slightly further, while southwesterly to northwesterly winds will reach 55km/h at times, causing blowing dust.
The Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.
Weather outlook for Friday to Sunday
On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Northwesterly winds could reach 45km/h, causing blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf will be very rough to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.
Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 45km/h. Seas will remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.
By Sunday, conditions are forecast to improve, with fair to partly cloudy skies. Winds will ease slightly but could still reach 40km/h, causing blowing dust at times.
The Arabian Gulf will remain rough, while conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to ease to slight.