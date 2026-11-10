Rain forecast across scattered areas on Wednesday and Thursday, with winds reaching 50km/h
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience unsettled weather over the coming days, with rainfall potentially turning heavy in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong winds, blowing dust and a further drop in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its five-day weather forecast, the NCM said the country would be affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Today, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over islands and some coastal, northern and western areas. Temperatures are expected to decrease, while light to moderate winds will become fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust.
Maximum temperatures will range between 30°C and 34°C in coastal areas and islands, 32°C and 36°C in inland areas, and 22°C and 27°C in mountainous regions.
Northwesterly winds could reach 45km/h along coastal areas and islands, while winds in inland and mountainous areas may reach 40km/h.
The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight.
Heavy rain possible on Wednesday and Thursday
Weather conditions are expected to become more unstable on Wednesday, with convective clouds bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas, potentially heavy at times.
Southeasterly winds will gradually turn northwesterly, becoming fresh to strong at times and reaching speeds of 50km/h, causing blowing dust.
The Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough at times.
Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, with intermittent rainfall across scattered areas, potentially heavy in some locations.
Temperatures are expected to fall slightly further, while southwesterly to northwesterly winds will reach 50km/h at times, causing blowing dust.
Weather to improve from Friday
Conditions are expected to improve on Friday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and some clouds appearing over eastern areas.
However, northwesterly winds could still reach 45km/h, causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough at times.
On Saturday, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 45km/h at times.
The Arabian Gulf is forecast to remain rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough at times.
The NCM forecast indicates that the most unsettled conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, when rainfall could be heavy in some areas and wind speeds could reach 50km/h.