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UAE weather forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds as temperatures drop

Rain forecast across scattered areas on Wednesday and Thursday, with winds reaching 50km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE braces for heavy rain, strong winds, blowing dust and dropping temperatures this week.
UAE braces for heavy rain, strong winds, blowing dust and dropping temperatures this week.
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience unsettled weather over the coming days, with rainfall potentially turning heavy in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong winds, blowing dust and a further drop in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its five-day weather forecast, the NCM said the country would be affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

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Today, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over islands and some coastal, northern and western areas. Temperatures are expected to decrease, while light to moderate winds will become fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust.

Maximum temperatures will range between 30°C and 34°C in coastal areas and islands, 32°C and 36°C in inland areas, and 22°C and 27°C in mountainous regions.

Northwesterly winds could reach 45km/h along coastal areas and islands, while winds in inland and mountainous areas may reach 40km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight.

Heavy rain possible on Wednesday and Thursday

Weather conditions are expected to become more unstable on Wednesday, with convective clouds bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas, potentially heavy at times.

Southeasterly winds will gradually turn northwesterly, becoming fresh to strong at times and reaching speeds of 50km/h, causing blowing dust.

The Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough at times.

Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, with intermittent rainfall across scattered areas, potentially heavy in some locations.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly further, while southwesterly to northwesterly winds will reach 50km/h at times, causing blowing dust.

Weather to improve from Friday

Conditions are expected to improve on Friday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and some clouds appearing over eastern areas.

However, northwesterly winds could still reach 45km/h, causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough at times.

On Saturday, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 45km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf is forecast to remain rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough at times.

The NCM forecast indicates that the most unsettled conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, when rainfall could be heavy in some areas and wind speeds could reach 50km/h.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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