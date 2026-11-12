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Unstable weather in UAE: Heavy rain and 55km/h winds expected on Thursday as temperatures drop further

Mercury drops to as low as 14°C in mountains as unstable weather continues

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Unstable weather in UAE: Heavy rain and 55km/h winds expected on Thursday as temperatures drop further
Asna Akbar

Dubai: Heavy rain could hit parts of the UAE on Thursday, as unsettled weather continues across the country, bringing strong winds, blowing dust and a further drop in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, with convective clouds developing over scattered areas and bringing intermittent rainfall, which could become heavy in some locations.

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The unstable conditions are being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 30km/h in coastal areas and islands, reaching 55km/h, while inland and mountainous areas could experience gusts of up to 40km/h.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly further, with maximum readings ranging from 27°C to 31°C in coastal areas and islands, 30°C to 34°C inland and 22°C to 26°C in mountainous regions.

Minimum temperatures could drop to 14°C in the mountains and 18°C in inland areas. Humidity levels could reach 85 per cent in coastal areas and islands, and 80 per cent in inland and mountainous regions.

Weather outlook for the coming days

On Friday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, particularly over coastal areas. Northwesterly winds will reach 45km/h, causing blowing dust, while seas will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.

Saturday will see generally partly cloudy skies, with northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 40km/h. Seas will remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast over some coastal and eastern areas. Winds could reach 40km/h, causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf will remain rough and the Sea of Oman slight.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies over some coastal and eastern areas and winds reaching 40km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is forecast to be rough to moderate, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will remain slight.

The forecast indicates that although the unsettled conditions are expected to ease after Thursday, strong winds and rough seas will remain a concern in the days ahead.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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