Mercury drops to as low as 14°C in mountains as unstable weather continues
Dubai: Heavy rain could hit parts of the UAE on Thursday, as unsettled weather continues across the country, bringing strong winds, blowing dust and a further drop in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, with convective clouds developing over scattered areas and bringing intermittent rainfall, which could become heavy in some locations.
The unstable conditions are being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 30km/h in coastal areas and islands, reaching 55km/h, while inland and mountainous areas could experience gusts of up to 40km/h.
Temperatures are expected to fall slightly further, with maximum readings ranging from 27°C to 31°C in coastal areas and islands, 30°C to 34°C inland and 22°C to 26°C in mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures could drop to 14°C in the mountains and 18°C in inland areas. Humidity levels could reach 85 per cent in coastal areas and islands, and 80 per cent in inland and mountainous regions.
Weather outlook for the coming days
On Friday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, particularly over coastal areas. Northwesterly winds will reach 45km/h, causing blowing dust, while seas will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.
Saturday will see generally partly cloudy skies, with northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 40km/h. Seas will remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Sea of Oman.
On Sunday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast over some coastal and eastern areas. Winds could reach 40km/h, causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf will remain rough and the Sea of Oman slight.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies over some coastal and eastern areas and winds reaching 40km/h.
The Arabian Gulf is forecast to be rough to moderate, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
The forecast indicates that although the unsettled conditions are expected to ease after Thursday, strong winds and rough seas will remain a concern in the days ahead.