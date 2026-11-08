NCM forecasts a chance of heavy showers on Wednesday and winds of up to 50km/h by Thursday
Abu Dhabi: The UAE could experience heavy rain in some areas, strong winds reaching 50km/h and falling temperatures over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said Sunday, November 8, would be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds occasionally reaching 35km/h.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 34°C and 38°C in inland areas, 32°C to 36°C along the coast and on islands, and 25°C to 30°C in mountainous regions.
Winds will blow from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Rain expected from Tuesday
On Monday, November 9, skies will become partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal areas and islands, with a possibility of light rain by Tuesday morning.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, reaching 35km/h at times. Seas in the Arabian Gulf will become rough by Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, November 10, light rainfall is possible over islands and some coastal and northern areas, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.
Winds could reach 40km/h, while seas will become rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf.
Heavy rain possible on Wednesday
Weather conditions are expected to become more unsettled on Wednesday, November 11, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and the formation of convective clouds.
Rainfall is forecast at intervals across scattered areas, with the possibility of heavy showers in some locations.
Winds will strengthen to 45km/h, potentially causing blowing dust and reduced visibility. Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
By Thursday, November 12, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist, with a further chance of rainfall and another slight decrease in temperatures.
Winds will reach 50km/h, particularly offshore, causing blowing dust at times.
The Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.
The NCM attributed the conditions to a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.