GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Heavy rain possible, winds to reach 50km/h this week

NCM forecasts a chance of heavy showers on Wednesday and winds of up to 50km/h by Thursday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Temperatures are expected to reach between 34°C and 38°C in inland areas, 32°C to 36°C along the coast and on islands, and 25°C to 30°C in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 34°C and 38°C in inland areas, 32°C to 36°C along the coast and on islands, and 25°C to 30°C in mountainous regions.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE could experience heavy rain in some areas, strong winds reaching 50km/h and falling temperatures over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said Sunday, November 8, would be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds occasionally reaching 35km/h.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 34°C and 38°C in inland areas, 32°C to 36°C along the coast and on islands, and 25°C to 30°C in mountainous regions.

Winds will blow from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Rain expected from Tuesday

On Monday, November 9, skies will become partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal areas and islands, with a possibility of light rain by Tuesday morning.

Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, reaching 35km/h at times. Seas in the Arabian Gulf will become rough by Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, November 10, light rainfall is possible over islands and some coastal and northern areas, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

Winds could reach 40km/h, while seas will become rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

Heavy rain possible on Wednesday

Weather conditions are expected to become more unsettled on Wednesday, November 11, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and the formation of convective clouds.

Rainfall is forecast at intervals across scattered areas, with the possibility of heavy showers in some locations.

Winds will strengthen to 45km/h, potentially causing blowing dust and reduced visibility. Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

By Thursday, November 12, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist, with a further chance of rainfall and another slight decrease in temperatures.

Winds will reach 50km/h, particularly offshore, causing blowing dust at times.

The Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.

The NCM attributed the conditions to a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Temperatures are expected to reach between 35°C and 38°C in inland areas, 33°C to 36°C along the coast and on islands, and 23°C to 31°C in mountainous regions.

Light rain, strong winds and rough seas forecast in UAE

2m read
Eastern areas could see more showers on Saturday, followed by stronger winds from Monday.

More rain to hit UAE next week? Here's what to expect

3m read
The calendar may say autumn, but stepping outside still feels like summer. Warm afternoons, sticky evenings and persistent humidity have left UAE residents wondering when the long-awaited cooler weather will finally arrive.

Why is the UAE still so hot as November nears?

2m read
Friday will begin with humid conditions in some coastal and inland areas, where mist may form during the morning.

UAE weather: 5 days of rain chances, strong winds

3m read