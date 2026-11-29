Temperatures could drop to 13°C in mountainous areas, with more rainfall possible
Sharjah: Rain fell across parts of the UAE’s eastern coast on Sunday, including Khor Fakkan and the Fujairah areas of Al Qurayyah, Mirbah and Qidfa, with more showers expected over the coming days, including during the Eid Al Etihad holiday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the country, with chances of rainfall over the islands and parts of the eastern, northern, western and coastal regions through Thursday, December 3.
The unsettled weather is attributed to the extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by a weak low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.
Minimum temperatures could drop to 13°C in mountainous areas and 14°C in inland regions.
The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, northern and western areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will occasionally freshen, while sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, northern and coastal areas.
Humid conditions are forecast overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal and inland areas.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Cloudy conditions will persist at times, with possible rainfall over the islands and parts of the eastern and northern regions.
Winds could reach 35km/h, while sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
Those planning outdoor celebrations for the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad could encounter partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a possibility of rainfall across some eastern, northern and western areas.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h.
Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
Chances of rainfall will continue across some eastern, northern and coastal areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies expected.
Southeasterly winds will turn northwesterly, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25km/h and occasionally reaching 40km/h.
Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at night in the Arabian Gulf, while the Sea of Oman will experience slight to moderate conditions.