Winds could reach 40km/h on Thursday, with rough seas expected in Arabian Gulf by night
Dubai: Rain could fall across parts of the UAE throughout the National Day holidays, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall chances and winds reaching speeds of up to 40km/h over the next five days.
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies on Sunday, November 29, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, northern and western areas.
Temperatures are expected to reach 33°C in inland areas and 32°C along the coast and islands, while mountainous regions could record overnight lows of 13°C.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will reach speeds of up to 35km/h at times, while seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, northern and coastal areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas. Winds could reach 35km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast, with possible rainfall over the islands and some eastern and northern areas.
Winds could reach speeds of up to 35km/h, with slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf and slight seas in the Oman Sea.
The UAE’s 55th National Day could see rainfall in some eastern, northern and western areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies expected.
Winds will reach speeds of up to 35km/h at times, while seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Rain chances will continue over some eastern, northern and coastal areas, accompanied by partly cloudy to cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to strengthen, reaching speeds of up to 40km/h, while the Arabian Gulf could become rough by night. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.